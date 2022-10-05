Little Women cast reveal their interesting connection to EXO

The cast of Netflix’s latest hit drama Little Women revealed their interesting connection to K-pop boy group EXO in a recent interview.

In one of the segments, when leading ladies- Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, Park Ji-hoo were asked about what would they do if they received ₩ 2 billion (or USD $1.40 million) from their dead best friend, each one of them gave an answer which is co-incidentally connected to Growl singers EXO.

vi✿let @cloudy9daze •ĖXØT9•사랑하자•BB💝🌸👑 @hergurlc What would you do if ur best friend left you with 2 billion won?

Park Ji-Hu from Little Women said she would spend it on (concert)ticketing and albums. When asked whose albums/tickets she said it was a secret.

When asked what they would do if ever left with ₩ 2 billion, similar to a situation which happens to On In-joo (Kim Go-eun) in their show, Park Ji-hoo revealed she would buy a lot of albums and concert tickets, as it is hard to lay hands on them.

When asked what they would do if ever left with ₩ 2 billion, similar to a situation which happens to On In-joo (Kim Go-eun) in their show, Park Ji-hoo revealed she would buy a lot of albums and concert tickets, as it is hard to lay hands on them.

Kim Go-eun then asked her to reveal her favourite artist, but Park Ji-hoo chose not to disclose, saying,

“It’s a secret”.

However, netizens quickly dug up her past interviews to find out that she is a fan of K-pop boy group EXO, and her favourites in the group are members Suho and D.O.

🐧🐯 @CHANSOOperior



Before she mentioned that she’s an EXO-L & wished to act alongside kyungsoo..such a cutie🥺

#EXO @weareoneEXO

Reportedly, Park Ji-hoo attended the SM Town concert, also revealing at time that she would like to star opposite her EXO favourites Suho and D.O. in a K-drama.

Reportedly, Park Ji-hoo attended the SM Town concert, also revealing at time that she would like to star opposite her EXO favourites Suho and D.O. in a K-drama.

When she previously appeared on SBS’ Kim Young-chul's Power FM, the Little Women star had recommended EXO’s popular track Power as one of her favourites.

Co-incidentally, her other Little Women colleagues also have some connections to the hit K-pop boy group.

Nam Ji-hyun has previously acted with EXO’s D.O. in the historical-comedy drama 100 Days My Prince, which also starred Kim Seon-ho.

The actor had previously revealed how she is an EXO-L and was overjoyed when she found out that she got casted opposite D.O., revealing she couldn’t help but "brag in front of her friends."

On the other hand, Kim Go-eun is a certified K-pop fan and is friends with many K-pop idols, including EXO’s leader, Suho.

Reportedly, the Korean actor had met EXO’s Suho and SHINee’s Minho during the Memories of the Sword VIP premiere. Suho previously made an appearance at Kim Go-eun’s 2017 fanmeet and the two stars have previously danced on EXO’s Growl as well.

More about the details of Little Women

The thriller-mystery drama borrows its name from its literary inspiration, the popular classic novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott.

The series stars Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun and Park Ji-hoo as the On sisters who grow up in abject poverty, exploring how they find themselves entangled in a nasty battle of ₩70 billion while putting up a brave fight with Korea’s richest family.

The series also stars The Penthouse fame Uhm Ki-joon, a rookie politician who gets involved with the sisters, and Squid Game fame Wi Ha-joon as Choi Do-il.

After a fantastic run, the drama is slated to air its final two episodes this coming weekend. The truth and the culprits’ motivation will finally be unveiled and it is predicted to be a bittersweet ending by fans.

The series airs every Saturday and Sunday, 9 pm KST, only on Netflix.

