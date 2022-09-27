Three Siblings premieres as no 1 K-drama, Little Women gains its highest ratings yet

Three Brave Siblings, starring Lee Hae-na, Lim Ju-hwan, and Lee Tae-sung, is a new show that premiered over the weekend, unlike Little Women. It has already captured the attention of the audience. According to Nielsen Korea, the series scored an average nationwide rating of 20.5 percent.

The show, as the title suggests, is about three siblings and their life experiences. The eldest, Kim Tae-joo, is a doctor who is unhappy with her life and is always expected to give in to her younger siblings because she is not the biological daughter of the man her mother is currently married to. Tae-joo's mother continually wants to impress her mother-in-law and uses Tae-joo to do the same. She forces Kim to study medicine, and in the present, she also wants her to give up her house for her younger sister.

All of this boils over, and the show begins with Tae-joo's rebellion. The theme seems extremely relatable as the show has garnered high ratings. It is now the most-watched program to air on any channel on Saturday. The show's second episode also saw a slight rise and garnered a viewership rating of 22.1 percent.

Little Women sees a dip before the rise this weekend

Contrary to Three Brave Siblings, Little Women initially saw a dip in ratings on Saturday before it soared to its highest ratings on Sunday. Little Women was affected by two new shows that premiered on broadcast channels, SBS and MBC. One Dollar Lawyer and Golden Spoon are the two shows that ate into the viewership ratings of the show starring Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, and Park Ji-hu.

Saturday's episode acquired a rating of 6 percent, which also happens to be the show's lowest ratings yet. However, Little Women got back on its feet on Sunday and soared to an all-new height. It garnered a viewership rating of 8.7 percent. As a result, Little Women takes first place in its time slot across all cable channels and has set a new personal record for itself. The show, expected to conclude after 12 episodes, has moved seamlessly into its second half.

There have been several twists in the show, which also stands true for the latest episode. The audience learns that Hwa-young is indeed dead, and the one that continues to confuse In-joo is none other than Won Sang-ah. Not only did she manipulate In-joo until the end, but she also made her doubt her only ally, Choi Do-Il (Wi Ha-joon). Yet, her instincts and her sisters must have somehow warned her about Wong Sang-ah because instead of bringing over the suitcase with all the cash, she brings a box full of bricks. How she managed this feat after almost getting killed in an accident is something audiences will get to witness in the upcoming week's episodes.

