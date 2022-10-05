Little Women shines with best viewership ratings yet

A week before its final episodes are set to air, Little Women swept high viewership ratings for its episodes. The show, starring Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, and Wi Ha-joon, among others, is currently a hot favorite among Korean drama-loving audiences. Since its premiere, the tvN show has consistently received impeccable viewership ratings.

For the episode that aired on October 2, Little Women scored an average nationwide rating of 9.7 percent for its 10th episode, setting a new personal record and taking first place in its time slot across all cable channels.

Other shows aired the same weekend have also seen a rise in their ratings. For instance, JTBC's The Empire reached a new all-time high. This K-drama stars Kim Sun-ah and Ahn Jae-wook, and it nearly doubled its ratings from its previous episode to climb to a nationwide average of 3.4 percent for its fourth episode.

Three Bold Siblings, a new drama series on KBS, also rose to a nationwide rating of 19.6 percent for its fourth episode. The show also retained its title of the most-watched program to air on any channel on Sunday.

What will Little Women's finale be about?

The finale of Little Women will see if the three sisters -- In-joo, In-kyung, and In-hye -- manage to escape the trap set by mayor Jae-sang and his wife, Sang-ah. Both sisters are involved on different levels, but the one facing the biggest danger is In-hye and In-kyung. Sang-ah's psychopath wife, who has turned out to be a serial killer, has kidnapped the youngest sibling. She wants In-hye only to paint, and the young girl seems to be aware of her situation.

Sang-ah has gone one step further and has lied to her daughter Hyo-rin, who is also In-hye's best friend. The two had planned on eloping away from their respective homes, each toxic in different ways. However, their plan doesn't remain a secret. Now, Hyo-rin is led to believe that her best friend did not only abandon her but also stole her money. The only relationship that Hyo-rin had depended on has now been tainted.

Interestingly, despite the danger that she is in, In-hye seems more worried about Hyo-rin than herself. Meanwhile, her sisters seem dead set on bringing Jae-sang down. In-kyung is especially invested in this and plans to use media agencies to out the truth about their mayor. However, she has been unsuccessful so far. Jae-sang has been able to thwart all her plans. While In-hye manages to escape from Sang-ah along with Hyo-rin, In-kyung may be in danger.

Her reports eventually reveal the truth about Jae-sang. However, what she or In-joo hadn't expected was that the villain was someone else entirely. It is Sang-ah who controls her husband and not the other way round. In-joo may also have been fooled by Do-il if we go by the ending of episode 12 of Little Women.

