Little Women reclaims the crown for most buzzworthy K-drama in September 2022’s fourth week

Little Women, starring Kim Go-eun, Nam Ji-hyun, Wi Ha-joon, and Park Ji-hoo, reclaimed the top spot for the most buzzworthy K-drama in the fourth week of September 2022.

On October 2, Good Data Corporation released its weekly rankings of the most buzzworthy K-dramas and actors. The mystery drama placed No. 1 for the second time since its release on September 3, 2022. It received a percentage score of 23.24%. It topped the list for the first time on September 18.

Little Women, currently airing on Netflix, has managed to surprise fans with its gripping storyline and actors’ skills. Much like the show, lead actress Kim Go-eun also earned first place in the most buzzworthy actors list for the same week in September.

Most buzzworthy K-drama and actors list for fourth week of September 2022 out, Little Women takes the top position

Good Data Corporation is an organization that releases weekly lists of the most buzzworthy K-dramas and actors lists. The factors used to determine the top 10 in the rankings are news articles, videos, online forums, blog posts, and other forms of social media. All dramas that are ongoing, scheduled to premiere soon, or have aired their finales are included in it.

The fourth week of September reflected South Korea's general public view again as tvN’s Little Women climbed to take the top spot on the most buzzworthy K-dramas list.

The mystery thriller has only been shuffled between the first and second ranks, bested by MBC’s Big Mouth. As the latter ended its impressive run a week ago, it gave the Kim Go-eun and Wi Ha-joon-starrer show space to claim the No. 1 position.

The only other show to manage to earn double digits was MBC’s The Golden Spoon starring BTOB’s singer Yook Sung-jae and Jung Chae-yeon. It managed to receive a percentage score of 15.54%. It is worth noting that the show premiered on September 23 and debuted on Good Data Corporation’s most buzzworthy K-dramas list straight in the second position.

Other dramas that debuted straight in the top 5 are One Dollar Lawyer, Love in Contract, and Three Bold Siblings in ranks three, four, and five respectively. JTBC’s new show The Empire also made its first mark on the list at No. 9.

KBS2’s The Law Cafe and Gold Mask, tvN’s Blind and KBS1’s Bravo, My Life took up sixth, seventh, eighth and tenth positions respectively.

Meanwhile, the most buzzworthy actors list from Good Data saw the majority of the mystery thriller’s cast. Three out of ten ranks were claimed by the mystery drama’s actors: Kim Go-eun, Wi Ha-joon, and Uhm Ji-won ranked first, sixth, and eighth on the list. Take a look at the buzzworthy actors for September 2022’s fourth week below:

Kim Go-eun for Little Women Park Min-young for Love in Contract Yook Sungjae for The Golden Spoon Namgoong Min for One Dollar Lawyer Go Kyung-pyo for Love in Contract Wi Ha-joon for Little Women Lee Se-young for The Law Cafe Uhm Ji-won for Little Women Lee Ha-na for Three Bold Siblings Lee Seung-gi for The Law Cafe

The latest episode of Little Women aired on October 1, 2022. The show has three more episodes before it exhausts its run. Episode 10 is airing on Sunday, October 2. The show is available to stream on Netflix.

