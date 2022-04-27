Our Blues tops most buzzworthy K-drama list of third week of April 2022

Kim Woo-bin, Shin Min-ah, and Lee Byung-hun’s drama Our Blues topped GoodData Corporation’s (GDC) weekly most buzzworthy K-drama list for the third week of April 2022. The show ranked number one last week as well. With a 17.39 share rate, the series received the highest points.

GDC is a company that collects data from different online platforms, such as online communities, news articles, blog posts, and social media, to determine the most buzzworthy and trending K-dramas. They release lists on a weekly basis, showcasing trends in the industry.

Our Blues premiered on April 9 but took a couple of weeks to become the most buzzing K-drama.

Kim Woo-bin’s Our Blues reigns most buzzworthy K-drama list for two consecutive weeks

Our Blues has maintained its No. 1 position on GDC’s most buzzworthy K-drama list for the second week in a row. The anthological series explores the lives of several people, featuring multiple characters as the lead in their own stories. It created a lot of buzz pre-release as it stars real-life couple Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-ah, albeit cast opposite other stars.

The premiere episode began with an explosive 7.3 rating nationwide and 8.1 in Seoul. It peaked on the fourth episode, garnering 9.1 viewership ratings nationwide. Aired on April 23 and 24, the most recent episodes earned 7.1 and 7.7 nationwide viewership ratings, respectively.

Son Seok-gu and Kim Ji-won’s My Liberation Notes maintained its second spot. Female-driven drama Green Mothers’ Club climbed two spots and ranked third place.

Lee Joon-gi’s My Life Again fell down a spot and landed in the fourth spot. GDC rounded off the top five on the most buzzworthy K-drama list, with Kim Young-dae’s Sh**ting Stars debuting in the fifth rank.

The most buzzworthy K-drama list continued with Lee Hye-young and Kim Ha-neul’s Kill Hill maintaining sixth rank while Military Prosecutor Doberman climbed two ranks to secure rank seven.

MBC’s From Now On, Showtime debuted on the chart at No. 8, SF9’s Rowoon’s Tomorrow ranked No. 9, and The King of Tears, Lee Bang Won rounded off the list at No. 10.

Our Blues airs every Saturday and Sunday on tvN. It also streams on the global OTT platform, Netflix. The next episodes will air on April 30 and May 1.

