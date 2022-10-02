Little Women episode 9: Is Kim Go-eun’s show getting more convoluted by the day?

One of the most exciting shows currently on air happens to be the Kim Go-eun-starrer Little Women. The tvN show set a great pace in the beginning, and the intrigue was extremely intense as well. In fact, one of the signature details of this show is the way each of the characters is sketched out. Everyone has a secret that they hold close to them, and the biggest of these secrets was revealed in episode 9.

Hwa-young is really dead in Little Women. Further, the one who acted as if she was In-joo had been none other than Won Sang-ah. While it initially seemed as if her husband Jae-sang had imprisoned her, it has now become clear that the two have some kind of formula set between them. Every time she goes to Singapore, she seems to cause some kind of trouble.

This is also why Jae-sang freaked out the first time he heard about his wife skipping her duties to travel to Singapore in Little Women.

Little Women has little pay off and a lot of set up

Won Sang-ah is a killer, and other than the people who work closely with her, the only two people who know her truth are her daughter Hyo-rin and her best friend, In-hye. The two young girls decided to elope from their home to ensure they didn't have to live with their toxic parents. They were ready with cash and about to get out of the prison that they were currently living in when Hyo-rin’s mother figured out their plan.

Not only did she kidnap In-hye, she made it seem as if Hyo-rin was abandoned by her best friend for money. Sang-ah then tells her daughter that In-hye went to Japan by herself, which breaks Hyo-rin’s heart. This doesn't seem to affect Sang-ah, who seems to care more about keeping In-hye a prisoner in a secret room.

As if this isn't enough, her two older sisters are planning something against Hyo-rin’s father Jae-sang, and seem to be completely disconnected from their younger sister. In fact, only towards the end of the episode does In-joo realize that neither of them have checked in on their sister who lives with their enemies.

Can they figure out Sang-Ah’s trap for their sister while they are busy plotting against Jae-sang? This is a question that will be answered in the upcoming episodes of Little Women, although viewers can rest assured that this is not the end of the conflict in the show.

The relationship between Choi Do-il and his father is expected to be further explored as well. It is clear that all of them were affected by the same secret society that has been putting out killing orders against many individuals. However, the connections that are being explored in the show beg to be dug into even further.

The episode of Little Women ended on a rather dramatic note. Jae-sang is held at gun point by his brother-in-law, who seems to know a lot about the illegal activities that Jae-sang and his wife are involved in. The reason behind the animosity between them will also need to be explored. All of this has to be tied up in three episodes, and at this point, it looks highly unlikely that the show will have a convincing end.

