Park Ji-hoon returns to the silver screen with Weak Hero

Actor Park Ji-hoon is set to make his return to acting, with the upcoming wavve original drama Weak Hero. The actor and singer made his acting debut in 2006 with the historical drama Jumong, after which he went on to play supporting roles in several dramas.

The singer was also a member of the popular boy group Wanna One, active from 2017 to 2019. The group made a return in 2021 with a performance on the reunion stage at the Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Following his stint at Wanna One, Park Ji-hoon bagged the lead role on JTBC historical drama Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency. However, the actor’s most famous role was in the 2021 KBS2 drama At a Distance, Spring Is Green.

The talented star also has a flourishing solo music career and released his fourth and fifth EPs in 2021.

Park Ji-hoon will play a school student in Weak Hero

On February 16, a source from the actor’s agency, Maroo Entertainment, revealed,

“Park Ji Hoon has been cast as the lead of wavve’s original drama ‘Weak Hero,’ which is slated to air in the second half of this year.”

Weak Hero is based on a popular webtoon of the same name, co-created by SEOPASS and RAZEN, aka Kim Jin-Seok. The action drama is set in a school and follows Yeon Se-eun, the ideal student, among the top 1 percent of his class.

Although Yeon Si-eun may appear weak, when faced with violence both inside and outside the school premises, he must bring out the fighter within to protect those around him.

"Yeon SiEun is the eponymous weak hero. His other nickname is "Eunjang's White Mamba". SiEun is notorious for his analytical skills and fighting techniques. He has a small stature and his visuals are extraordinarily beautiful." Park Jihoon as Yeon Sieun/Gray Yeon in 약한영웅!

Park Ji-hoon will reportedly take on the mantle of Yeon Si-eun. Despite his small side, the genius student uses his wits to win the battle against the school bullies.

This is not the actor's first time in a high school drama. Park Ji-hoon previously played a high school student, Gong Joo-young, in the web series Love Revolution on KakaoTV.

The singer-actor sang the OSTs for both Love Revolution and At a Distance, Spring Is Green. Many fans are expecting him to do the same for the upcoming drama.

Weak Hero will start filming as soon as the casting is over and is expected to premiere in the second half of 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar