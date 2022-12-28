Song Joong-ki and his new girlfriend Katy Louise Saunders were spotted attending weddings held in South Korea and India

On December 17, Song Joong-ki and his girlfriend, Katy Louise Saunders, were spotted at a wedding held at the Lotte Hotel World in Seoul, South Korea. It has been reported that they were attending the wedding of professional golfer Lim Sung-jae.

On December 26, Song Joong-ki’s agency, HighZium Studio, confirmed that the actor is dating a non-celebrity and stated that she’s British.

Several media outlets reported that the actor’s new girlfriend is none other than former British actress Katy Louise Saunders because of a speech delivered by Song Joong-ki at the APAN Star Awards, which were held in September.

Following his speech at the APAN Star Awards, he mentioned Katy’s name. They previously attended a wedding in India.

“My loves Katy, Nalla, Maya, Antes”: Song Joong-ki shows his appreciation for his girlfriend and her pets

The 8th APAN Star Awards were held on September 29, 2022, at the Korea International Center to honor the excellence of South Korea’s entertainment industry, including cable dramas, web dramas, OTT, and others. It was held in-person for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

n | @taekai_nana



he really mentioned her 🥹



(nalla is joongki’s dog while maya and nantes are katy’s)

#SongJoongKi “to my beloved katy, nalla, maya and antes, even these precious friends, i really love you all so much.”he really mentioned her 🥹(nalla is joongki’s dog while maya and nantes are katy’s) “to my beloved katy, nalla, maya and antes, even these precious friends, i really love you all so much.”he really mentioned her 🥹❤️(nalla is joongki’s dog while maya and nantes are katy’s)#SongJoongKi https://t.co/ikEun1pU08

At the award ceremony, Song Joong-ki was awarded Daesang, also known as the Grand Prize, for his latest drama, Vincenzo. In his speech after receiving Daesang, the actor said:

“My Loves Katy, Nalla, Maya, and Antes. All of our friends who blessed us. I want to say, I sincerely love you.”

The speech, delivered by the Descendants of the Sun actor, implies Katy's first name and includes her dogs’ name as well. While Nalla is the actor's dog, according to a Facebook post shared by Katy, Maya and Antes are her pets.

It has been reported that professional golfer Lim Sung-jae is one of Song Joong-ki’s close friends. Following the actor and his girlfriend attending Lim Sung-jae’s wedding, social media sites started getting flooded with photos of the couple.

The couple were seen dressed casually as compared to the rest of the wedding crowd and were seen hugging the bride. Katy Louise Saunders was spotted standing beside the bride and lovingly watching her boyfriend hug the bride. She was also seen in the wedding photographs.

Featuring Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders (Image via Insight Korea)

Apart from the couple attending the wedding in South Korea, it was reported that the duo also attended the wedding in India. On December 26, several photos of the couple surfaced on social media, showcasing that the duo were attending an Indian wedding.

Fans and other media outlets speculated that the wedding to be of Katy’s friend’s or cousin’s. The couple are seen seated side-by-side watching the wedding.

Katy Louise Saunders made her acting debut in 2002

It has been reported that Katy Louise Saunders is half-British and half-Indian, but according to her biography, her father is British and her mother is Columbian. Katy was born in England and grew up in Italy.

She was born in 1984 and later debuted as an actress in 2002 through the Italian movie A Scandalous Journey. Following her debut, she has appeared in films including The Borgia, The Lizzie McGuire and the Third Person.

Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders have been spotted not only at different weddings but also at many other places including Incheon International Airport, Reborn Rich’s press conference, and many other places.

Poll : 0 votes