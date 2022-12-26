“I’m so happy”: Song Joong-ki’s fans react to news about him going public with non-celebrity girlfriend

On December 26, Song Joong-ki’s agency confirmed that the actor is in a relationship with a non-celebrity British woman. His agency stated that he's “currently seeing a woman with positive feelings.”

The agency sincerely hopes that fans and the media will look over the couple’s relationship warmly. Furthermore, they requested for the public's understanding of this sudden news and to refrain from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports.

Fans were equally surprised to wake up to the news of the Vincenzo actor going public with his non-celebrity girlfriend and took to social media to share their happy and positive reactions. “I’m so happy”, one elated fan wrote on social media, expressing their honest reaction to the announcement.

nay @kaiparamour SONG JOONGKI HAS A NEW GF OMGGG IM SO HAPPY SONG JOONGKI HAS A NEW GF OMGGG IM SO HAPPY

Song Joong-ki’s fans react to his dating announcement

daisy han @kdramadaisy



"Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings, we hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship." #SongJoongKi is confirmed to be dating his non-celebrity British girlfriend. They are in a long term relationship

On December 26, it was revealed that Song Joong-ki had reportedly introduced his girlfriend to his team and staff members at the Reborn Rich press conference held on December 7 in Singapore. Reportedly, the couple have been dating for over a year now and were introduced by a mutual friend last year.

Like a regular couple, they would go out on dates, with his girlfriend even accompanying him on his overseas promotions schedule. In fact, after introducing his British girlfriend to his team and staff in Singapore, the two returned to Korea together, walking side-by-side at Incheon International Airport.

The Reborn Rich actor's fans swiftly took to social media to express their surprise at the sudden dating announcement. Fans have noted that the actor has never shied away from owning up to his romantic relationships and commended him for being honest and transparent with his fans.

Some fans even joked that they were not over the “Song-Song” couple yet (an affectionate nickname for the relationship between Song Joong-ki and his ex-wife and actress Song Hye-kyo) and his rumored girlfriend and co-stars Jeon Yeo-been (Vincenzo) and Kim Tae-ri (Space Sweepers).

Chad Lukas @meandering_chad @kdramadaisy Finally, a Korean actor open to dating a non-Korean! Joong Ki will mostly be bashed by many netizens for dating within his race but this is good development, to open discussions about being mixed race in S. Korea. @kdramadaisy Finally, a Korean actor open to dating a non-Korean! Joong Ki will mostly be bashed by many netizens for dating within his race but this is good development, to open discussions about being mixed race in S. Korea.

Jhalci @JhalciMountApo but guess not. @kdramadaisy I should be happy, right. BUT why do I feel sad? Probably cuz maybe JUST maybe there's still hope for him and Song Hye Kyobut guess not. @kdramadaisy I should be happy, right. BUT why do I feel sad? Probably cuz maybe JUST maybe there's still hope for him and Song Hye Kyo 😭 but guess not.

asseoul🇰🇷 @imoyeoli Well i hope their relationship goes well I'm really sorry vincenzo-yobeen shipper. Maybe they're closer as a friend but not as lovers. Can't wait to see the happy news in 2023. Song Joong Ki and his GF. Well i hope their relationship goes well I'm really sorry vincenzo-yobeen shipper. Maybe they're closer as a friend but not as lovers. Can't wait to see the happy news in 2023. Song Joong Ki and his GF. https://t.co/veXUzsWXuC

I'mDiah_Dita's @number_dita twitter.com/kdramadaisy/st… daisy han @kdramadaisy



His gf is really pretty and looks anggunly. Congrats Song Joongki oppa. Yeay taken ya before new year

Soon after his agency confirmed that the actor was dating a non-celebrity British woman, publications dived deep into the ongoing news to find more information about the Reborn Rich actor’s partner.

According to various news reports, the actor's British girlfriend is the actress Katy Louise Saunders. Eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that, during Song Joong-ki’s Daesang speech at the 'APAN STAR AWARDS' back in September, he thanked a few names: "Katy, Narla, Maya, Antes."

After some research, fans discovered that Katy Saunders’ dogs are named Maya and Antes, with Narla being the name of Song Joong-ki’s own dog. According to iMDB, Saunders is best known for her roles in The Borgia, Third Person, and The Lizzie McGuire movie.

Song Joong-ki’s agency addresses his girlfriend’s pregnancy rumors

Following the official announcement that Song Joong-ki is in a steady relationship with a British woman, an anonymous fan revealed that he knew someone who saw them together at the gynecologist.

The user also stated that the couple is planning to tie the knot because the actor's girlfriend is pregnant. His agency, High Zium Studio, stated that they could not confirm any more news about the actor's personal life, and requested fans and media to avoid speculating more about his life.

In other news, Reborn Rich achieved the highest viewership ratings of its entire run in its final episode.

The smash-hit series, based on revenge and reincarnation, scored a whopping 26.9 percent rating across the nation. It also boasts the second-highest viewership ratings of any cable drama in Korean history after The World of Married, which ended with 28.4 percent ratings during its final episode.

