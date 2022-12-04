“Nalla is the highlight”: Song Joong-ki's fans lavish praise on the newest addition to his family

In his latest interview with Elle Korea, Song Joong-ki spoke about a new member of his family, his dog, Nalla. During the interview, the actor was asked about the most significant changes he witnessed in 2022. To this, he revealed that his dog, Nalla, had a life-changing impact on him and his lifestyle.

Song Joong-ki revealed that not only has his health improved because he takes Nalla out for walks daily but has also improved his relationship with his neighbors and has added so much joy and happiness to his life.

Fans are happy to learn that Nalla has made the Reborn Rich actor’s life better and is such an important addition to his family. In fact, fans of the actor have dubbed Nalla as "Song Joong-ki’s daughter" and pointed out how "Nalla is the highlight" of the Elle Korea interview.

Song Joong-ki reveals his pet dog Nalla is loved by everyone they meet

In the same interview with Elle Korea, Song Joong-ki excitedly revealed that his pet dog Nalla is the apple of everyone’s eyes. Nalla has improved his relations with his neighbors as the actor now diligently takes her out for walks once or twice every day.

Because Nalla is so lovely and friendly, she “steals all the attention,” which has led the actor to interact with his neighbours a lot more, which has, in turn, made him more of a favorite among people around him as well.

The actor's fans are happy to have received a formal introduction to the newest addition to his family, his pet dog Nalla. They are hopeful that the actor will introduce Nalla on his YouTube channel, where he will share more dad-daughter and Nalla-centric content for viewers to watch.

It also seems like Nalla has become a darling on the sets of Reborn Rich with the cute dog posing with his co-actors as well.

He said:

The Reborn Rich star first shared a glimpse of him holding an Italian Greyhound puppy on his Instagram in December 2021. In the captionless picture, the little puppy snuggled close to him as he smiled indulgently at the camera.

There was no mention of Nalla’s name or any other detail. A couple of months later, in March and April 2022, Nalla made another appearance on Song Joong-ki’s Instagram with a photo of her pecking his lips.

That’s when fans began guessing that the actor had a new pet dog and were curious to know more abput the new addition to his family.

Song Joong-ki’s Reborn Rich soars to a new high in terms of ratings

Reborn Rich, the actor's latest project, continues to gain much love and appreciation from the audience.

In this fantasy-revenge drama, Song Joong-ki stars in the double role as Yoon Hyun-woo, a loyal secretary to a chaebol family, who is wrongfully framed of embezzling funds by the very family he is loyal to. However, in a twist of fate, he is reborn as the rich and pampered grandson Jin Do-joon, and he plots to take over the company as revenge.

Despite the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Reborn Rich soared to a new ratings high with its latest episode achieving 16.1 percent nationwide ratings. This is also the highest viewership ratings yet for the drama so far.

The show has seen a rise in its ratings with each episode, a testament to its ever-increasing popularity.

Reborn Rich airs every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 10:30 pm KST on JTBC.

