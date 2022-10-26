Song Joong-ki to star in a new film, which he was linked to 5 years ago

Song Joong-ki might star in a new film titled Ro Ki Wan, based on the novel I Met Ro Ki Wan by Jo Hae-jin. The Vincenzo actor was first linked to the film five years ago, and he is now reportedly starring in it.

JTBC News announced on October 25, 2022, that Song Joong-ki will star in a new film. In response, his agency, High Zium Studio, issued a statement claiming that the actor is positively reviewing the offer.

Ro Ki Wan tells the story of Ro Ki Wan, a man from North Hamgyong Province who illegally moved to Belgium, and a broadcasting writer who is looking for him.

Aside from this, no information about the production crew, filming schedule, or other potential cast members has been released.

Song Joong-ki to star in a new film that was first reported 5 years ago

Kdrama @kdrama Song Joong Ki in discussion to star in the upcoming film "Ro Ki Wan": Song Joong Ki is in discussion to star in the upcoming movie "Ro Kiwan." dlvr.it/SbgqR7 Song Joong Ki in discussion to star in the upcoming film "Ro Ki Wan": Song Joong Ki is in discussion to star in the upcoming movie "Ro Kiwan." dlvr.it/SbgqR7 https://t.co/XHlfWehG5Q

Song Joong-ki is ready to lead another film that he was first reported to have joined five years ago. The Space Sweepers actor has been offered the title role of a North Korean defector.

The production team will introduce a new actor as the other male lead, who will be chosen through an audition process. Song was first linked to the film in 2017, but Blosoom Entertainment quickly denied the claims back then.

Ro Ki Wan's filming is slated to begin after the casting process gets completed successfully.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the 37-year-old actor will be starring in a noir film, Hwaran, alongside Hong Xa-bin and singer BIBI. The film will follow the lives of dangerous people who must make risky decisions in order to escape their horrific realities.

The actor is also gearing up for his role in jTBC's revenge drama Reborn Rich. The show will debut on November 18, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. KST.

Reborn Rich drops new intense teaser starring Song Joong-ki and Lee Sung-min

kath @kdramatreats Song Joongki is really back! He looks so sexy playing double roles as Yoon Hyun Woo and Jin Do Joon 🥵 #RebornRich Song Joongki is really back! He looks so sexy playing double roles as Yoon Hyun Woo and Jin Do Joon 🥵 #RebornRich https://t.co/7BXiHUSL1r

The revenge fantasy drama will star Song as Yoon Hyun-woo and Lee Sung-min as Jin Yang Chul. In the new teaser, Yoon Hyun-woo is seen entering Yang Chul's study to play a game of billiards against him.

As the game heats up, Jin Yang Chul continues to win, but Yoon Hyun-woo changes the game by taking the lead. Jin Yang Chul becomes enraged and throws his cue stick. But, as he marches towards Yoon Hyun-woo, he discovers that the person in front of him is not Yoon, but his grandson, Ji Do Jin.

Poll : 0 votes