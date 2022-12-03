“I think I tend to show my candid side.”: Song Joong-ki sheds light on his character in Reborn Rich, experience with co-stars and more

The internationally acclaimed Korean actor Song Joong-ki recently dished on his experience with K-drama Reborn Rich.

In an exclusive interview with Soompi, the actor revealed interesting details about his character and his wholesome experience with other cast members in the show.

Discussing how he becomes acquainted with new actors while shooting, the Descendants of the Son star shared that he is candid and tries to find common interests while having conversations with his co-stars. He said:

“I think I tend to show my candid side. I think the most important thing is to have conversations, and I try to find common interests while having meals or working out together.”

JTBC's Reborn Rich is a fantasy drama that revolves around the story of Yoo Hyun-woo (Song Joong-ki), a devoted secretary of a wealthy chaebol family who gets wrongfully accused of embezzlement. He is then reborn as Jin Do-hoon, the youngest son of the same family, who vows to exact revenge for the wrong done to him in his past life.

“I came to the conclusion that I am playing one character”: Song Joong-ki dishes on playing a dual role in Reborn Rich

JTBC’s Reborn Rich, which is based on the rebirth revenge trope, features the main lead Song Joong-ki in a dual capacity.

In the interview with Soompi, the Vincenzo star shared that while preparing for the dual role, he focused heavily on his outward appearance. This is the first time that the actor has donned spectacles when depicting a character.

Joong-ki changed his appearance to accurately bring to the screen the character of the secretary Yoon Hyun-woo. For his role as Jin Do-joon, he made sure to have plenty of items and costumes that were common among college students at the time. The actor said:

“At first, I also thought it was one person playing two roles, but because of the fact that Yoon Hyun Woo entered into Jin Do Joon’s body, I came to the conclusion that I am playing one character. Afterwards, I could navigate [the drama] and act more comfortably.”

Song Joong-ki also revealed that he shares a lot of resemblance with his character Yoon Hyun-woo in real life as well. Explaining this, the actor detailed that he too has a cold and nonchalant side to him like Hyun-woo, but what makes him different from the character is that he is a merry person who laughs a lot.

When asked a personal question on what he would be if he had the chance to be reborn and what time of his life he would want to go back to, the actor answered:

“It is hard to imagine anything else other than being an actor. If I could go back in time, I would like to go back to my freshman year of university.”

Reborn Rich premiered on November 18, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes