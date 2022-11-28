Reborn Rich dominates Buzzworthy Drama Rankings and star Song Jung-ki tops ranking for Buzzworthy Actors.

JTBC’s latest K-drama Reborn Rich, is a massive hit already! The show topped the weekly rankings for Most Buzzworthy Drama for the second time. In its premiere week itself, the K-drama swept the charts of the most popular drama and is set to continue its dominance in the upcoming weeks.

Making this week’s achievement more spectacular is the fact that the iconic actor Song Jung-ki, the show's main lead, is ranked number 1 in the list of Buzzworthy Actors. Additionally, co-star Lee Sung-min featured at rank 8 on the list.

Reborn Rich deals with the trope of past lives and vengeance. The fantasy-retribution story is an adaptation of a web novel, set in the 1980s, and follows Yoon Hyun-woo, the secretary of the Chaebol family, who falsely accuses him of embezzlement. His desire for vengeance led to his reincarnation as Jin Do-hoo, the youngest son of the Chaebol family who vows to exact revenge on his tormentors from his previous life. Both characters, secretary Yoon Hyun-woo and chaebol heir Jin Do-hoon are brought to the screen by Song Jung-ki.

The list of Buzzworthy Dramas is published by Good Data Corporation. This weekly ranking of the week's most talked-about dramas is created by compiling data from a wide range of sources, including news stories, blogs, internet forums, videos, and social networks, and then analyzing the data using an algorithm - a process that determines which dramas are generating the most interest among the audience base.

The Queen’s Umbrella follows Reborn Rich to hold the second position in the week’s list of Buzzworthy Drama

This week, Reborn Rich surpassed tvN's The Queen's Umbrella, which had been at the top of the drama chart for the previous four weeks. Despite this minor setback, its cast members took five of the top ten spots in the Buzzworthy Actor rankings.

Kim Hye-soo finished first with a ranking of two, followed by Moon Sang-min in fifth place. Bae In-hyuk was ranked sixth, Kim Hae Sook was ranked ninth, and Oh Ye-ju rounded out the top ten.

Han Ji-hyun, Bae In-hyuk, and Kim Hyun-jin, who appear in the SBS drama Cheer Up, are now ranked No. 3, No. 4, and No. 7, respectively, on the actor list. Cheer Up has maintained its position as the No. 3 drama on the list. Bae In-hyuk has appeared twice on the list, once for each of his current dramas.

Finally, the much-anticipated upcoming tvN drama Alchemy of Souls Part 2 from tvN made its debut on the drama list this week at position No. 6.

Closing the top ten of the Buzzworthy Drama List is ENA's latest romantic comedy, K-drama Summer Strike.

In related news, the latest episode of Reborn Rich set a personal high in terms of viewership ratings.

