Han Ji-hyun bedazzles as rookie cheerleader in upcoming rom-com Cheer Up!

Cheer Up!, SBS’s upcoming romantic comedy K-drama has dropped its latest teaser poster and trailer. In the teaser trailer, Han Ji-hyun, the star of The Wind Blows, reveals a side of herself that has not been seen before on the small screen.

Han Ji-hyun is a cheerful and optimistic freshman who brings joy and exuberance wherever she goes. The preview also features Bae In-hyuk and Kim Hyun-jin, who share an interesting dynamic with Ji-hyun.

In the latest teaser poster, Han Ji-hyun can be seen shining as a cheerleader. The collegiate cheer team is shown on stage in the poster, brimming with youthful zeal and vigor. The cheer squad's energy on stage and the jubilant throng of spectators below drew the attention of viewers.

Above all, the cheerleader's posture with her palm extended towards the sky gives the impression that she is yelling, "Cheer up!" to everyone, providing a glimpse of a heart-pounding dream.

More about the upcoming drama Cheer Up!: Plot, cast and more

Cheer Up! weaves tales of the love, struggles and adventures of students who joined a cheer squad with a rich history that was once a glorious club. However, the cheering squad is no longer the same and all its novelty is now just a thing of the past.

Han Ji-hyun will portray Do Hae-yi, a freshman cheerleader for Yonhee University's cheerleading team named Theia. Do Hae-yi is a cheerful and charming person who energizes her surroundings. However, this upbeat personality does not come from a carefree and luxurious life. Hae-yi struggles through various battles of her own, most of which come from her familial circumstances.

Starring opposite Han Ji-hyun is Bae In-hyuk. The star of My Roommate Is A Gumiho will portray the character Park Jung-woo. Jung-woo is the leader of Theia. Although he is romantic at heart, this fact remains a secret from many as he is often misunderstood.

Jin Sun-ho will be the second lead, whose role will be essayed by the actor of Cheese In the Trap, Kim Hyun-jin. Jin Sun-ho comes from a rich family and his privilege and wealth have been seen in all aspects of his life. He has always had a comfortable and elite life with only a few struggles to worry about.

The teaser trailer for Cheer Up! lets viewers in on an upcoming love triangle between the three characters. While rookie cheerleader Do Hae-yi is drawn towards the leader of the group, Park Jung-woo, the teaser reveals that Jin Sun-ho joined the team only in pursuit of Do Hae-yi.

Cheer Up! will premiere on October 3 and air every Monday-Tuesday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far