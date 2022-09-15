When will Dr. Romantic 3 release? SBS confirms broadcast year

Han Suk-kyu, Ahn Hyo-seop, and Lee Sung-kyung will return to Dr. Romantic 3 next year. On September 15, 2022, SBS announced that it had renewed the famous medical drama for a third reason.

It will be Han Suk-kyu’s third time reprising the role of the main lead, Boo Yong-joo, aka Kim Sa-bu, a triple-board certified surgeon. The threequel will also see Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung return with their characters, Seo Woo-jin and Cha Eun-jae, respectively.

SBS aims to air Dr. Romantic 3 in 2023. The production team stated that they will begin filming, keeping the broadcast year in mind. There were earlier reports of the series being released this year. However, it has now been confirmed that the third part will be released in 2023.

The show will be helmed by the same director and scriptwriter's team, giving it the same authenticity that reached the audience’s hearts. Yoo In-suk will sit on the director’s chair again, while Kang Eun-kyung and Lim Hye-min will serve as the scriptwriters.

Dr. Romantic 3 to be released next year with high expectations with previous double-digit ratings seasons

SBS’ Dr. Romantic was a drama series that did not lose its charm despite breaking the one-season K-drama rule. The show was first released in 2016, featuring Han Suk-kyu in the lead with Yoo Yeon-seok and Seo Hyun-jin. The second season premiered three and a half years later in 2020. With the exception of the lead veteran actor, the other two were replaced by Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung.

Although it was released years later, Dr. Romantic's viewership ratings were just as impressive. According to Nielsen Korea, Season 2 earned a double-digit viewership percentage throughout its 16 episodes. While Season 1’s finale recorded 27.6% in nationwide viewership ratings, Season 2 ended with barely a difference at 27.1% ratings.

After two long years, the show is ready to return with even more exciting and emotional stories. Moreover, it will also bring Season 2 lead actors Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung back.

Speaking about Dr. Romantic 3, the production team said:

“Dr. Romantic received great love from viewers each season. Although two years have passed, the production team and actors will all do our best to prepare so that we can repay those who still remember and await [the return of] Dr. Romantic.”

Dr. Romantic follows the journey of Dr. Boo Yong-joo, who takes on the identity of Kim Sa-bu after a tragic incident. He moves from a top-notch medical center in Seoul to a small hospital in Gangwon’s Doldam. Like Kim Sa-bu, he becomes a mentor to junior doctors and helps them live a better, injustice-free life.

Dr. Romantic 3's release in 2023 will be a major event for the audience since both Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Sung-kyung have reached new heights with their popularity. The former skyrocketed to international recognition with Netflix’s The Business Proposal, while the latter was recently seen in Sh**ting Stars.

