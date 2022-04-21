"He is so hot": Fans gush over 'A Business Proposal' star Ahn Hyo-seop's Calvin Klein photoshoot

Actor Ahn Hyo-seop’s latest shoot for Calvin Klein has captured the attention of his fans. The actor, who rose to international popularity with recent show Business Proposal, did the shoot for Dazed Korea. The pictures were shared on social media by Dazed Korea on Wednesday, and have received more than 50,000 likes with fans commenting on how hot the actor is.

He sported different looks for the shoot, and the post was captioned, “From Dusk till Dawn.” The caption also added, “A boy who became an adult without even knowing himself exudes an unobtrusive mature mind to the fullest. Just like Ahn Hyo-seop in Calvin Klein jeans.”

Fans react to Ahn Hyo-seop’s latest commercial shoot

Fans took to Twitter to react to Ahn Hyo-seop’s pictures from the commercial film shoot. From calling it a thirst trap to going gaga over his looks, many of them retweeted and re-shared the pictures originally shared by the editorial brand. Fans also shared multiple edits featuring the star and a combination of stills from his most recent show.

The Seoul Story @theseoulstory



During the interview, he talks about his recent work ‘Business Proposal’ and shares it was all thanks to staff and his co-stars that Kang Tae Moo received a lot of love from viewers



📸 Ahn Hyo Seop shows off manly look in photoshoot wit DAZED Korea

During the interview, he talks about his recent work 'Business Proposal' and shares it was all thanks to staff and his co-stars that Kang Tae Moo received a lot of love from viewers

paul, ahn @hyoseopwstra

Ahn Hyo Seop x Calvin Klein for Dazed Korea Magazine May issue #AhnHyoSeop #안효섭 FROM DUSK TILL DAWN

paul, ahn @hyoseopwstra

Ahn Hyo Seop x Calvin Klein for Dazed Korea Magazine May issue #AhnHyoSeop #안효섭 FROM DUSK TILL DAWN

The Dr Romantic actor's latest show Business Proposal catapulted him to fame across the globe. The whacky romantic comedy saw the actor portray the role of a smart and narcissistic CEO Kang Tae-mu. He played the role opposite Kim Se-jeong. The show is an adaptation of the popular webcomic Sanae Matsun created by Hae Hwa and published on the Kakao page.

At the time of its release, Business Proposal was aired on SBS. The 12-episode show achieved high ratings for the channel and in fact ended as the No 1 Monday-Tuesday drama. According to Nielsen Korea, the show received an average rating of 11.4 percent.

Prior to Business Proposal, Ahn Hyo-seop worked on the SBS show Lovers of the Red Sky. He was also a part of Dr Romantic 2 and Abyss. He has worked with a talented group of cast and crew in his previous projects. A member of boy band One O One, he is now working on the Korean remake of Taiwanese show Someday or One Day. The show, set to premiere on Netflix, is titled Into Your Time; and he stars opposite Vincenzo fame Jeon Yeo-bin in the same.

