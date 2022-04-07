Business Proposal ending explained: Tae-moo and Ha-ri’s sweet journey comes to an end

Kang Tae-moo, Shin Ha-ri, Cha Sung-hoon, and Jin Young-seo are headed towards their happy ending in the finale of Business Proposal. Starring Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu and Seol In-ah in lead roles, the show, based on a popular webtoon, captured audiences' hearts with its simple and romantic portrayal of the popular rich man-poor woman love story trope.

Only, the characters in Business Proposal subvert it to provide viewers with brilliant entertainment. There is no question about the lead couple’s fate. It becomes clear halfway through the 12-episode series that this young couple will get to their happy ending with minimal obstacles.

They do have to convince their respective families to trust their decisions and their choices. However, it is not as exaggerated or dramatized like the daily soap that Tae-moo’s grandfather watches.

This show within the show, which had initially inspired Ha-ri’s fake avatar — Geum-hi — introduces stereotypical chaebol behavior. This includes handing an envelope full of money to the poor partner, throwing mugs of water in their face if they refuse to give in, among others. In the back drop of such a melodramatic soap playing out, an unexpected layer of spoof comedy is added to Business Proposal. The final episode is the epitome of subverting this exaggerated melodrama.

Why does Tae-moo leave for US in Business Proposal finale?

Just as in any other melo-romance, Tae-moo has to leave Ha-ri’s side unexpectedly. His grandfather is diagnosed with a heart condition that cannot be cured in South Korea, and so he ends up travelling to the US to take care of him. His expectation of being away for a short while extends into a year long break, and during this time, the young couple keep in touch through video calls.

Ha-ri refuses to accompany him to the US for various valid reasons. For one, she cannot misuse a program in their company to get a transfer to the US. Second, she doesn’t want to incite Tae-moo’s grandfather any further, and instead gives him time to accept her relationship with his grandson. As expected, Ha-ri does manage to get Tae-moo’s grandfather on her side in Business Proposal.

With both of Ha-ri’s parents and Tae-moo’s grandfather on their side, all that is left for the couple to do is lead a happy life together. Tae-moo doesn’t waste his time, and quickly proposes to Ha-ri the moment he returns from the US and she accepts!

Young-seo steps away from her father in Business Proposal

Meanwhile, Young-seo and Sung-hoon also take solid steps towards their happy ending. While Young-seo’s family is not as accommodating as that of Ha-ri’s, she continues to stays strong. Initially, when she introduces Sung-hoon to her father, he acts as though he wants to welcome this new addition to their family. Later, he calls Sung-hoon to tell him to break it off with his daughter.

Unfortunately, Young-seo overhears the entire conversation. She is sick and tired of her father pulling strings in the background, controlling her life. So, she decides to take this control out of his hands.

She resigns from the job that keeps her connected to her father and also disowns him. She doesn’t want to be financially dependent on him either, so she decides to start a company of her own. Sung-hoon takes a break-year from work while Tae-moo is in the US, and helps her set it up.

He is the first investor in her company, and he continues to stay by her side despite her father’s demands. This is how they find their happy ending together.

