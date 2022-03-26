A Business Proposal garners praise for its innovative embedded marketing 

The new and trending K-drama series A Business Proposal has been receiving positive viewership ratings for its refreshing and humorous storyline. The rom-com series recently created a buzz on the internet for its clever embedded marketing.

With 2022 starting off with a bang, the Korean entertainment industry has been consistently releasing blockbuster K-drama series and movies. The unique and innovative storylines of the drama series have received a positive response, with fans requesting more seasons to be filmed.

What is embedded marketing?

Embedded marketing, also known as product placement, is a marketing approach in which recommendations for certain brands or products are included in other works, such as films and television programs, with important promotional content.

Embedded marketing may also incorporate real or fictional references to various brands and may be voluntarily blended into works to sustain a feeling of realism or be an idea of commentary.

Netizens praise A Business Proposal for its clever tactics of embedded marketing

The ongoing K-drama series, which airs every Monday and Tuesday on SBS and Netflix, narrates a story that takes place in a fictional food company called GOfood. As the drama centers around love, romance, and food, the work features GOfood’s edible products from CJ CheilJegang’s Bibigo dumplings and Kimchi as sponsors.

Mandu, Korean dumplings, is a dish that consists of pieces of dough in which a variety of fillings, or of dough with no filling, can be filled in the middle of it. The soft dough can be made out of bread, all-purpose flour, potatoes, and more. It can be stuffed with vegetables, cheese, fruits, sweets, and poultry.

Kimchi is a classic/traditional Korean side dish made with salt and fermented vegetables, such as cabbage, cucumber, and napa. A wide range of seasonings are used which are then mixed with the latter for a burst of flavors. Kimchi can be devoured with ramen, dumplings, soups, stews, and more.

Culture K-Culture Fact: #Kimchi is LIFE!🥬 Fermented veggies (kimchi) became a staple in #Korean homes as early as 57 BC🥢 You’d have a difficult time NOT finding kimchi at any Korean restaurant📸 Koreans say “kimchi” instead of “cheese” when taking photos #Korean Culture K-Culture Fact: #Kimchi is LIFE!🥬 Fermented veggies (kimchi) became a staple in #Korean homes as early as 57 BC🥢 You’d have a difficult time NOT finding kimchi at any Korean restaurant📸 Koreans say “kimchi” instead of “cheese” when taking photos#KoreanCulture https://t.co/VdBppwpBWO

In a recent broadcast of A Business Proposal, Kang Tae-moo, who is a workaholic, thinks about marketing tactics to globalize Korean staples, Kimchi and dumplings.

Kang Tae-moo went on a business trip and visited an American company. In this episode, the character explains the importance of Kimchi and the traditional pot packaging that has been going on for years. In this scene, he garnered traction by narrating the actual product in fluent English.

Kang Tae-moo said,

"People tend to think of Korean food as 'home food' or as healthy good that's made with love and care. Let's focus on that."

Fans are praising A Business Proposal for being able to truly present and introduce traditional Korean food as well as promote it.

✨jess✨ @kimchi_warui I love a business proposal so much lmao it’s exactly what I needed I love a business proposal so much lmao it’s exactly what I needed

r @springwsh aaaaand you know what's the best thing about business proposal? they talk about food!!!!!!!!!!! a show about food always have a plus point in my heart aaaaand you know what's the best thing about business proposal? they talk about food!!!!!!!!!!! a show about food always have a plus point in my heart

kimchi 👻 @minmysun business proposal like a fresh air business proposal like a fresh air

ʚ 한니 토끼 ɞ @bbyhanyoon also just want to throw it out there. i know it’s a fake scenario, but eating the bibigo foods make me feel like i’m supporting the people in business proposal also just want to throw it out there. i know it’s a fake scenario, but eating the bibigo foods make me feel like i’m supporting the people in business proposal 😅😭

jade⁷ 💜 한잔? @jademinnie7 Topping up my Korean food drawer at home and was reminded of Business Proposal lol Topping up my Korean food drawer at home and was reminded of Business Proposal lol https://t.co/vxaQJE8elu

Sticking true to Korean roots in terms of food, the embedded marketing technique shown in A Business Proposal did not seem to interfere with the storyline but rather synced with the main character Kang Tae-moo, who is the CEO of the fictional food company GOfood's.

