Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-kwang to star in upcoming romance drama 'Tell Me It’s Love'

According to reports, Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-kwang are all set to star in the upcoming drama Tell Me It’s Love.

The Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo actor Lee Sung-kyung was last seen in the hit 2020 medical drama Dr. Romantic. Kim Young-kwang, on the other hand, starred alongside Choi Kang-hee in the fantasy romantic comedy Hello, Me!, which premiered in February 2021.

Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-kwang's upcoming drama will air in 2023 on Disney+

On April 21, South Korean media agency News1 claimed that the two actors would play the lead characters in an upcoming drama titled Tell Me It’s Love.

Both the actors' agencies responded to the claims shortly after the reports. Kim Young-kwang's agency Wide-S Company confirmed the reports, stating

“Kim Young Kwang will be appearing in the new drama ‘Tell Me It’s Love.'”

However, Lee Sung-kyung's agency, YG Entertainment, has only confirmed that the actor received the offer without ensuring her participation. The agency said,

“She received an offer [for the drama] and is positively reviewing it.”

Tell Me It’s Love is a melodrama about a man and a woman who first cross paths searching for revenge. In time, however, the duo get over their ill will and bond with each other, even shedding tears because they feel sorry for each other.

The couple may have started on the wrong foot due to the harsh realities of life, but they soon developed a loving and understanding bond while fighting against life's adversities.

Lee Sung-kyung has reportedly been offered the role of the female lead Shim Woo-joo. A woman scorned and hurt by family affairs swears revenge on a man named Han Dong-jin, only to change her mind once she gets to know him more.

Kim Young-kwang is all set to play the male lead, Han Dong-jin. Han Dong-jin uses work to combat his loneliness, a workaholic, to little avail. Hurt by life and love, the character lives in isolation until he comes across a woman who only has revenge on her mind. The pair's life changes drastically after they cross each other's paths.

According to reports from Wide-S Company, the drama has already begun filming, and Kim Young-kwang is currently part of the shoot.

Meanwhile, Kim Young-kwang is also involved in several other upcoming projects, including the dramas Somebody and Mission 2: Possible, where he is aching the lead, and the films 50 First Dates, Broker, and Comeback Home.

Lee Sung-kyung is all set to play the lead in the soon to air tvN drama Sh**ting Stars, which also stars Kim Young-dae, Yoon Jong-hoon, Girls Day's Park So-jin, and CNBLUE's Lee Jung-shin.

Tell Me It's Love will reportedly exclusively premiere on Disney+. The show is expected to air in the first half of 2023.

Edited by Srijan Sen