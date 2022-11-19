“Our drama will have something that sets it apart”: Reborn Rich stars Song Joon-ki, Lee Sung-min, and Shin Hyun-been dish on the upcoming show

The cast of Reborn Rich got together to share their thoughts about the show in a recent mid-shoot interview. The K-drama features Vincenzo’s star Song Joong-ki, Misaeng’s Lee Sung-min, and Shin Hyun-been, best known for Reflection of You.

Lee Sung-min revealed that the show is unique and unlike anything ever seen before:

“I know that there are a lot of work that centers around chaebols, but our drama obviously will have something that sets it apart from previous ones.”

She added that the credit for making the show unique goes to the entire team which worked extremely hard from day one to ensure that the production happens in a swift and smooth manner.

JTBC's Reborn Rich is a fantasy drama that features international heartthrob Song Joong-ki as Yoon Hyun-woo, the devoted secretary of a wealthy chaebol family.

After the family falsely accuses Yoon Hyun-woo of embezzlement, he dies and is resurrected as Jin Do-joon, the youngest son of the very same family, who then hatches a plan to take control over the company in order to exact revenge for the accusations against him.

“This is the first script I’ve read in a long time that had me curious about how the next episode will play out”: Song Joong-ki on Reborn Rich

New behind-the-scenes footage for Reborn Rich features interviews with the cast and crew about their work for the show. During the interview, all three cast members discussed a variety of things, including their favorite parts and their best experiences.

Song Joong-ki was the first to meet everyone, and introduced them to the main plot of the show. The actor spoke about the challenging role of depicting two different characters with different backgrounds and personalities in the same show.

Speaking about his first day of filming, he acknowledged that he is always scared to begin filming. Eventually, as the shooting progresses, he becomes more confident and at ease. He said:

“To be honest, my personality is not the type to get nervous. But since the script for ‘Reborn Rich’ is so interesting, I think there was a sort of pressure for me not to mess things up.”

The actor also commented on the refreshing plot of the show, saying that after a very long time he found a show that meets his expectations and piques his interest.

“There are a lot of great works about going back in time, but I feel like this is the first script I’ve read in a long time that had me curious about how the next episode will play out after reading the last scene.”

Shin Hyun-been, who portrays the role of Seo Min-young, a prosecutor working in the Anti-Corruption Investigation Department at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, said that her character appears in various forms that transcend through different times and ages, which is an extremely novel and intriguing element of the drama.

Reborn Rich premiered on November 18.

