Song Joong-ki has confirmed he’s dating a non-celebrity

On December 26, 2022, it was confirmed that Hallyu actor Song Joong-ki is dating a non-celebrity British woman.

Later that day, the actor’s agency, HighZium Studio Management, also confirmed that the Descendants of the Sun actor is in a relationship and stated:

“Actor Song Joong-ki is currently seeing women with positive feelings, we hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship.”

daisy han @kdramadaisy



“Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings, we hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship.” #SongJoongKi is confirmed to be dating his non-celebrity British girlfriend. They are in a long term relationship“Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings, we hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship.” #SongJoongKi is confirmed to be dating his non-celebrity British girlfriend. They are in a long term relationship“Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings, we hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship.” https://t.co/BOjjnGmdWF

It was also reportedly confirmed that Song Joong-ki introduced his non-celebrity girlfriend to the staff members on December 7 in Singapore at a media conference.

The couple has been spotted together many times in public locations, such as at the airport, and even attended a wedding in Bali. Additionally, it has been reported that the duo met through a mutual friend in 2021.

Song Joong-ki and his girlfriend have been spotted in several public locations over the past few weeks

daisy han @kdramadaisy Attended a wedding in Bali together, openly went on date in Singapore just like a normal couple. he doesnt have the intention to hide their r/ship from the start and proudly exposing his gf. We stan a brave man 🫡 Attended a wedding in Bali together, openly went on date in Singapore just like a normal couple. he doesnt have the intention to hide their r/ship from the start and proudly exposing his gf. We stan a brave man 🫡

Fans of the actor speculated that Song Joong-ki’s British girlfriend used to be his English teacher. Reportedly, the actor and his girlfriend attended a wedding in Bali together, where he proudly introduced her to the attendees. The couple also went on a date in Singapore. As such, fans are stating that his partner is dating a brave man who has no intention of hiding his relationship.

The duo have been seen together at many events together and even at overseas promotions of Reborn Rich. Besides that, Soong Joong-ki and his British girlfriend were recently snapped at the airport together. Fans are nothing but proud of the actor who’s finally moving ahead in life after how fast things changed since he and his ex-wife, Song Hye-kyo, got separated.

Nonton Drakor @Nonton_Kdrama

"We ask for your understanding that we cannot confirm any information other than her relationship." Even after rumors of her marriage and pregnancy surfaced. Agency Confirmed Song Joong Ki dating a non celebrity from British."We ask for your understanding that we cannot confirm any information other than her relationship." Even after rumors of her marriage and pregnancy surfaced. #SongJoongKi Agency Confirmed Song Joong Ki dating a non celebrity from British. "We ask for your understanding that we cannot confirm any information other than her relationship." Even after rumors of her marriage and pregnancy surfaced. #SongJoongKi https://t.co/KKPf6FAnVz

Song Joong-ki’s agency also stated that it would be wise if fans don’t spread false rumors. In a statement, they wrote:

“We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports.”

Fans are elated at the prospect that Song Joong-ki isn’t hiding anything from the public about his newly found love and is enjoying open dates with her. Moreover, as reported by fans, he is mostly with her whenever he’s going either for his personal events or for drama promotions.

¢єℓιиα-셀리나❤️ @Celinapooja no more hiding keeping fans in the dark Best wishes always 🥰

#SongJoongKi

#RebornRich

Congratulations SongJoongKi I’m sooo happy for u as long as you’re happy with whoever you choose it’s your life your wish I applaud you for owning up like a manno more hiding keeping fans in the dark Best wishes always 🥰 Congratulations SongJoongKi I’m sooo happy for u as long as you’re happy with whoever you choose it’s your life your wish I applaud you for owning up like a man 👏 no more hiding keeping fans in the dark Best wishes always 🥰#SongJoongKi #RebornRich https://t.co/pmtB2Q4b16

Meanwhile, rumors are spreading that the couple were spotted at the the OBGYN office, leading a few fans to speculate about the possible pregnancy of the Vincenzo actor’s girlfriend. An unidentified user commented that someone he knew saw the couple at OBGYN's office.

The original post was published on December 22 where the user stated that the actor's girlfriend is Italian and that the couple will soon wed each other. In the same post, someone commented that he knew someone who saw the couple at OBGYN's office as they thought the actor's girlfriend was pregnant.

kdrama diary @kdramasdiary An anonymous comment from the fresh dating confirmation says that the user saw the couple in an OBGYN office. On the other hand, #SongJoongKi 's agency can't confirm about the actor's girlfriend's rumored pregnancy as it is their actor's private life. An anonymous comment from the fresh dating confirmation says that the user saw the couple in an OBGYN office. On the other hand, #SongJoongKi's agency can't confirm about the actor's girlfriend's rumored pregnancy as it is their actor's private life. https://t.co/DEoFtscSCx

However, HighZium Studio Management was quick to address the issue in their December 26 statement, where they stated that they cant’confirm about the pregnancy rumors as it is the actor’s private life and they have no say in it.

Reborn Rich achieves a new viewership record in cable drama history

Nonton Drakor @Nonton_Kdrama

- Highest rating miniseries kdrama number 2 in Korean TV Cable.

- Highest rating miniseries kdrama number 1 in this year.

- Korean favorite TV show in December gallup version and break the record score after Ten years.

Ep16 Reborn Rich achievement so far:- Highest rating miniseries kdrama number 2 in Korean TV Cable.- Highest rating miniseries kdrama number 1 in this year.- Korean favorite TV show in December gallup version and break the record score after Ten years. #RebornRich Ep16 #RebornRich Reborn Rich achievement so far:- Highest rating miniseries kdrama number 2 in Korean TV Cable.- Highest rating miniseries kdrama number 1 in this year.- Korean favorite TV show in December gallup version and break the record score after Ten years.#RebornRichEp16 #RebornRich https://t.co/sLr1GwWJGb

Song Joong-ki's latest drama, Reborn Rich, ended on a successful note on December 25. According to Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of dramas, Reborn Rich snagged the No.1 position for five consecutive weeks and created the most buzz among fans.

According to Nielsen Korea, the smash hit drama secured an average nationwide rating of 26.9 percent and achieved a new record of the second-highest ratings in viewership in cable drama history, which was previously held by the 2020 hit drama The World of the Marriage.

Song Joong-ki is reportedly confirmed to star in the upcoming film Ro Ki Wan along with Choi Sung-eun.

Poll : 0 votes