On December 23, Shin Se-kyung’s agency, EDAM entertainment, shared that the actress has been offered the female lead role in an upcoming drama, titled Sejak. They added that the actress is positively reviewing the offer.

On the same day, Jo Jung-suk’s agency JAM Entertainment also commented that the actor has received the offer for the main lead and is positively reviewing it.

The upcoming romance and historical drama Sejak revolves around cruel love, as well as the political and power struggles prevailing in the Kingdom where King Yi In tries to keep his position. It also features a spy who hatches a plan to take her revenge.

Shin Se-kyung’s character Kang Hee-soo is a spy who plans her revenge in Sejak

In the upcoming historical drama, Shin Se-kyung will portray the role of a spy named Kang Hee-soo if she agrees to accept the casting offer. The spy hatches a conspiracy, planning to seduce the King to get her revenge.

However, while spending time with the King, she ends up falling for him. Subsequently, her plans get distorted, resulting in significant drama.

Meanwhile, if Jo Jung-suk accepts the casting offer, he will play the leading role of King Yi In. Despite being the King, he is trapped within the power and political tussle of the Kingdom, and struggles to maintain his position.

The drama is penned by screenwriter Kim Sun-deok who is famous for her 2019 tvN drama, The Crowned Clown. The drama was a hit when it was airing.

Shin Se-kyung isn’t only an actress but also a versatile singer. She has appeared in several dramas since her debut. She snagged many accolades, including the Top Excellence Award, for her role in the 2009 sitcom, High Kick Through the Roof.

She is well-known for several K-dramas, including Tree With Deep Roots, Blade Man, When a Man’s in Love, Fashion King, The Girl Who Sees Scents, Six Flying Dragons, Bride of Habaek, and many others. She has previously worked with actors such as Yoo Ah-in, Nam Joo-hyuk, Cha Eun-woo, and many others.

Jo Jung-suk made his breakthrough via his role in the film Architecture 101, where he received much praise and appreciation from viewers. Since then, he has showcased his dynamic range of acting skills through a number of dramas.

The actor Jo Jung-suk is well known for his roles in King2Hearts, What’s Up, Oh My Ghost, Two Cops, The Nokdu Flower, Jealousy Incarnate, and many others. He acted along with many actresses including Gong Hyo-jin, Park Bo-young, Lee Hye-ri, Jeon Mi-do, and many others.

It will be interesting to watch Shin Se-kyung and Jo Jung-suk in a historical drama if they accept the offer.

Latest updates about Shin Se-kyung and Jo Jung-suk

Shin Se-kyung recently appeared in a slice-of-life drama Run On, which was a major hit among fans. She was recently confirmed to appear as the second lead in the upcoming Arthdal Chronicles season 2, replacing Kim Ji-won.

Meanwhile, Jo Jung-suk stole hearts with his soft role in the medical drama Hospital Playlist. The drama has two seasons, which aired in 2020 and 2021. Fans love the serenity and tranquility of the drama, along with the storytelling.

Jo Jung-suk’s upcoming film The Land of Happiness is reported to finish filming and is set to release soon.

If Shin Se-kyung and Jo Jung-suk confirm the casting offer for the upcoming historical drama Sejak, the production team will issue more details on the rest of the cast, and start filming.

