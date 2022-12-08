IU surprises friend Lee Joon-gi with coffee cart on the set of "Arthdal Chronicles 2"

Good friends Lee Ji-eun, popularly known by her stage name IU, and actor Lee Joon-gi are often making headlines for the way they encourage each other on their individual projects.

This time, Ji-eun sent a coffee cart to her friend Joon-gi's shooting location, showing her support for his upcoming drama Arthdal Chronicles 2. She also included a sweet message, which is an acrostic poem of the actor's name, on the banners of the cart. According to a translation on Twitter by fans, it said:

"Joon Gi oppa's beauty/ Super handsome Joon Gi/ It's a given that Joon Gi oppa will make it big again."

For the unversed, sending coffee/food trucks to shooting locations is a way of showing encouragement to the cast and staff as Korean dramas are often shot in remote areas outside the city for long hours.

The Flower of Evil actor thanked IU for her generous support and words of encouragement on Instagram. Posting a series of pictures of himself enjoying some coffee from the cart, he wrote:

"I can't believe it, a surprise encouragement.. Thank you Ji Eun."

The Good Day singer also had food catered to cheer her EDAM Entertainment labelmate, Shin Se-kyung, who is paired opposite Joon-gi in the upcoming tvN drama, Arthdal Chronicles 2.

IU and Lee Joon-gi's friendship over the years

IU and Lee Joon-gi featured as leads in SBS’ period drama Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, in 2016, and have since been friends. Over the years, the two stars have continued to remain close and are often seen having sweet exchanges at events or online, which fans can't get enough of.

nara🧸 @kdramagalaxxy Lee Joon Gi attending IU concert to support her and her sending a food truck to support him too. Please their friendship is soo precious 🥺🤍 Lee Joon Gi attending IU concert to support her and her sending a food truck to support him too. Please their friendship is soo precious 🥺🤍 https://t.co/Wi1VJEzc6I

Sending food and beverage trucks to encourage each other is one of the highlights of their friendship. Joon-gi sent them to Ji-eun on the sets of Hotel Del Luna and her debut movie Dream, while she has done the same on numerous occasions.

Apart from that, the actor also made a cameo appearance on Hotel Del Luna and was present at several of IU's concerts, including The Golden Hour concert at Jamsil Stadium, where the K-pop icon created history.

Their blossoming friendship over the years and their impeccable chemistry on screen has increased fans' expectations for a second installment of the Moon Lovers drama, especially since the first season ended on a sad note.

Jamjam ••Strawberry Moon•• @JamjamminIu twitter.com/kdramaswithugs… azra 🦋 @kdramaswithugs quote with k-actors you wanna see in another drama together because their chemistry was that amazing quote with k-actors you wanna see in another drama together because their chemistry was that amazing IU and Lee Joon Gi. We need to see them in at least one drama with a happy ending in order to get over Moon Lovers IU and Lee Joon Gi. We need to see them in at least one drama with a happy ending in order to get over Moon Lovers 😭 twitter.com/kdramaswithugs… https://t.co/Pse1xfUu4y

More about Lee Joon-gi's upcoming fantasy drama Arthdal Chronicles 2

Set in the mystical land of Arth, season one of the drama starred Song Joong-ki (Eun-seom) and Kim Ji-won (Tan-ya) in lead roles and followed the story of the peaceful Wahan tribe as its residents faced oppression from the Arthdal Union and its leader, Ta-gon.

In season two, the story is expected to continue after a 10-year time leap. Lee Joon-gi, who plays Eun-seom, will be seen leading the eastern Ago clans into a war against the unified Arthdal union.

ru @smwayd_ they need to hurry up and release season 2 Arthdal Chronicles still has to be the BEST kdrama I’ve watchedthey need to hurry up and release season 2 Arthdal Chronicles still has to be the BEST kdrama I’ve watched 😩 they need to hurry up and release season 2

After several delays in production, the new season is expected to premiere in early 2023, three years after the first season was released.

