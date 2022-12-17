Song Joong-ki and Jeon Yeo-been have been reunited for Vincenzo’s wrap-up party after two years. On December 14, the production team of the K-drama Vincenzo had a fun wrap-up party. The videos shared by the production team quickly went viral among fans.

The co-stars, Song Joong-ki and Jeon Yeo-been, were spotted together at the wrap-up party, surprising fans. The two shared many fun moments at the party, singing and dancing. Song Joong-ki cordially folded his arms around the actress and mimicked their famous Vincenzo dialog.

Fans didn’t hesitate to contain their excitement and wished for a possible second season of the drama.

Song Joong-ki asked witty questions to the staff present in the Vincenzo wrap-up party

As the staff gathered at the wrap-up party, one staff member from the party asked about the possibility of season 2, to which someone from the crowd, who fans are presuming to be the actor Ok Taec-yeon, replied,

"I’m already dead (in the series)."

Ok Taec-yeon played the role of antagonist Jang Jun-woo in the drama and met with a tragic fate.

Following the fun episode, Song Joong-ki asked everyone what the production team should do about who has died in the drama. Everyone replied in unison, "Revive them." Fans loved the cute question-and-answer session.

There was another viral clip where Song Joong-ki jokingly asked everyone why there were so many people gathered at the wrap-up party. The actor singled-out a staff member, questioning whether he was working on any production or not, to which he replied that he was. Cast members, including Kwak Dong-yeon, Im Chulsoo, Jo Han-chul, Kim Yeo-jin, and many others were also present there. Even directors and producers were present at the wrap-up party, proving how significant the show was for them.

#SongJoongKi

Two years after Vincenzo ended, the much-loved couple reunited for a wrap-up party, making fans go wild. The couple charmed the fans with their chemistry. The two made the perfect K-drama couple with utmost understanding, and fans loved their partnership as the lawyer and mafioso in the drama. They also mimicked their famous dialog:

"Ttate ttate ttate."

Song Joong-ki and Jeon Yeo-been were previously spotted together at the 2021 Blue Dragon Film Awards, where fans got to see their interactions. The duo sat together throughout the awards show. The shippers called themselves Chancenzo Nation and went wild when they saw the interaction between the two. They fist-bumped with giggles and smiles on their faces.

The 2021 Netflix series Vincenzo was a hit among fans. The story follows a daunted mafia lawyer who escapes to South Korea to get his gold back. As he attempts to reclaim his gold, he encounters Cha Young and embarks on a series of cases trying to free the Geumga Plaza from the clutches of gangsters and a powerful corporation.

Hallyu actor Song Joong-ki rose to international fame and popularity after starring in the 2016 hit series Descendants of the Sun. Following his success in Descendants of the Sun, he appeared in hit dramas including Arthdal Chronicles, which was compared to Game of Thrones by K-drama fans.

Jeon Yeo-been is one of South Korea's rising actresses and has appeared in dramas Be Melodramatic, Save Me, Glitch, and others. She has appeared in many other films, including Write or Dance, Night In Paradise, Secret Zoo, and many others. She will next be seen in the movies Cobweb and Harbin.

Vincenzo fans' reaction after watching the viral clips from the wrap-up party

As the clips went viral, fans didn’t hold themselves back and started showering their love for the cast on Twitter. Some fans were overwhelmed and cried a little, while others pondered how quickly the night changed. Meanwhile, others commented that the duo’s interaction has brought them back to life.

Fans also stated that they wouldn’t mind a yearly reunion. Earlier, they met at an awards show in 2021, and now in December 2022.

Jeonki still coming for my heart after 2 years & I still just love them🥹 🫶🏻



#Vincenzo #jeonyeobeen #songjoongki

October 2021 December 2022 We wouldn't mind a yearly reunion, I miss our #Vincenzo era so much

just another jeon yeo been and song joong ki never lulubog era 🙃



📸 vincenzo wrap up party after 2 years!! photo taken from facebook.

just another jeon yeo been and song joong ki never lulubog era 🙃

📸 vincenzo wrap up party after 2 years!! photo taken from facebook.

#jeonki these two really know how to resurrect dead souls of their shippers

script reading wrap up party accidentally matching is their thing lol, thank you #Vincenzo fam 🤌🏻

Song Joong-ki is currently appearing in the ongoing JTBC drama Reborn Rich and has been topping the ratings for every episode. Meanwhile, Jeon Yeo-been recently appeared in the Netflix sci-fi drama Glitch. She is also confirmed to appear in the Korean remake of the famous Taiwanese drama Someday or One Day. The Korean remake is also called A Time Called You.

