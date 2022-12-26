Song Joong-ki’s Reborn Rich remains the No.1 Buzzworthy drama for the fifth consecutive week

Reborn Rich, starring Song Joong-ki, Lee Sung-min, and Shin Hyun-bin, reclaimed the No.1 spot for the most buzzworthy Korean drama in the fourth week of December 2022.

On December 23, Good Data Corporation released its third weekly report reporting the rankings of the most talked-about, buzzworthy K-dramas and actors. The fantasy drama Reborn Rich retained and maintained its top spot on Good Data Corporation's weekly drama list.

Song Joong-ki's Reborn Rich also made history of having the second-highest viewership ratings in the history of cable drama with a 26.9 rating nationwide. Much like the show’s lead actor, Song Joong-ki, supporting actors swept up six spots on the fourth week’s list of the most buzzworthy actors.

The Good Data Corporation is a company that generates and issues weekly lists of the most buzzworthy K-dramas and actors of a particular week. The company takes into account the top 10 positions and determines rankings by gathering data from online sources, including blog posts, news articles, online communities, and social media, about the dramas that are airing or set to premiere soon.

The list of the most buzzworthy dramas of the third week of December 2022:

1. JTBC’s Reborn Rich

2. tvN’s Alchemy of Souls Part 2

3. SBS’s Cheer Up

4. MBC’s The Forbidden Marriage

5. tvn’s Behind Every Star

6. SBS’s The First Responders

7. KBS2’s Three Bold Siblings

8. KBS2’s Vengeance of the Bride

9. KBS2’s Curtain Call

10. ENA’S Summer Strike

Song Joong-ki's Reborn Rich remains at the top position in the third weekly chart released by the Good Data Corporation. Meanwhile, tvN’s Alchemy of Souls Part 2 continues to create buzz, hitting a 19.28 rating, with lead actors Go Yoon-jung and Lee Jae-wook ranking third and fourth, respectively, on the actor’s weekly list.

SBS’s Cheer Up ranked at the No. 3 position after wrapping up the show in its final week. The lead actor also secured positions in the actor’s rankings. Meanwhile MBC’s The Forbidden Marriage kept its ranking at No.4, followed by tvN’s Behind Every Star.

The slice-of-life drama Summer Strike starring Im Siwan and Seol Hyun re-entered the weekly chart for the most buzzworthy K-dramas in the third week's rankings at No.10.

Most Buzzworthy actors for the third week of December out, Reborn Rich’s cast members swept six rankings

Reborn Rich and its cast members held six out of ten in the third week’s rankings, in which Song Joong-ki remained No. 1 for the fifth consecutive week. The actor was followed by fellow co-stars Lee Sung-min, Kim Nam-hee, Park Ji-hyun, Jung Hee-tae, and Shin Hyun-been.

The list of the top 10 actors that generated the most buzz this week in December:

1. Song Joong-ki from Reborn Rich

2. Lee Sung-min from Reborn Rich

3. Go Yoon-jung from Alchemy of Souls Part 2

4. Lee Jae-wook from Alchemy of Souls Part 2

5. Bae In-hyuk from Cheer Up

6. Han Ji-hyun from Cheer Up

7. Kim Nam-hee from Reborn Rich

8. Park Ji-hyun from Reborn Rich

9. Jung Hee-tae from Reborn Rich

10. Shin Hyun-been from Reborn Rich

Song Joong-ki’s Reborn Rich concluded its finale episode on December 26, 2022, with the highest rating of 26.9 percent nationwide, beating the record of its personal ratings. The show is currently streaming on VIU Originals.

