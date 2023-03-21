IU and Park Seo-joon are a hilarious duo in comedy movie Dream's new teasers and trailer

Park Seo-joon and IU’s highly-anticipated project Dream finally released its first look on March 21, 2023. Two posters of the movie showcasing the chemistry between the duo’s characters and a first-look teaser trailer were released, much to fans' delight.

In Dream, Park Seo-joon plays Yoon Hong-dae, a national-level soccer player who is put in charge of a ragtag soccer team as per disciplinary probation. IU, on the other hand, plays Lee So-min, a producing director who has to make a documentary on the Homeless World Cup team.

The first poster captures Hong-dae and So-min’s chemistry at a top angle from a fisheye lens. So-min aims her camera at Hong-dae with a smile as Hong-dae looks disinterested. Homeless World Cup team members are also seen scattered throughout the field.

The second poster brings the team members into the spotlight as they pose together with Hong-dae. While Hong-dae leads from the front, So-min looks at them with a broad smile and her film camera pointed towards them.

Park Seo-joon and IU showcase great comic timing as two people being forced to work together in Dream trailer

The news of Park Seo-joon and singer-actress IU joining hands for the movie two years ago led to the duo headlining multiple publications across the world. While Park Seo-joon is known for his roles in Itaewon Class, Fight For My Way, IU is known for her roles in My Mister, Hotel del Luna.

The upcoming film, Dream is bringing together two of the most popular actors in South Korea, on-screen for the first time.

The movie’s trailer was dropped with the posters on March 21, 2023.

It gives a deeper insight into Yoon Hong-dae, a professional soccer player who enjoyed a good reputation and was skilled on the field. The awkwardness and distrust between him and the eccentric group of people he has to coach for the Homeless World Cup is apparent in the trailer.

It also shows Hong-dae’s annoyance with So-min, the director of the documentary. So-min is also skilled at her job, as someone mentions that “she can sure tug those heartstrings.” Meanwhile, the ragtag soccer team is also introduced as people who are unable to score even one goal.

The camaraderie between Hong-dae, the team, and So-min is definitely something to look forward to in Dream. How the characters move from being exasperated at each other’s existence to developing a soft spot forms the story’s arc.

Hong-dae’s team is made up of the following:

Hwan-dong (Kim Jong-soo)

Hyo-bong (Go Chang-suk)

Bum-soo (Jung Seung-gil)

In-sun (Lee Hyun-woo)

Moon-soo (Yang Hyun-min)

Young-jin (Hong Wan-pyo)

In-guk (Heo Joon-suk).

Meanwhile, the actress recently shared her thoughts on acting alongside Park Seo-joon.

As per Herald POP on March 20, the actress said:

“I felt great concentration in the way he filmed while maintaining good energy without any fluctuation from beginning to end, and I was impressed by the way he took any kind of direction from the director flexibly and promptly.”

Dream is directed by Extreme Job and Melo Is My Nature director Lee Byung-hun and will premiere on April 26, 2023.

