ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo and Park Gyu-young to join as leads in new romance K-drama

ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo, who last appeared in the hit K-drama True Beauty, is ready to grace the small screen again. The actor has signed on to play the lead role in a romantic K-drama. The show will also see Dali and the Cocky Prince actor Park Gyu-young play the female lead opposite Cha Eun-woo. The tentative title of the show is A Good Day to be a Dog.

The show is based on a webcomic, and the team is set to begin shooting in October 2022. So far, there is no confirmation regarding the expected time of broadcast. The show is also not associated with a broadcast network at the moment.

The show will also see actor Lee Hyun-woo play a pivotal role. He garnered attention after playing Rio's role in Korea's version of Money Heist called Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area.

What webtoon is Cha Eun-woo's show based on?

The literal translation of the webcomic's title is A Good Day to Be a Dog. This was penned by Lee Hye and is hailed by manhwa lovers across the country. The webcomic is about a single woman, Han Hae-na, who works as a teacher at a high school. This is the character slated to be portrayed by Park Gyu-young. There is a touch of fantasy in this webcomic. Hae-na's ancestors made a mistake in the past and were cursed for the same. This curse continues to be active even in the present.

The curse states that when anyone in their family kisses someone, they turn into a dog at midnight and stay a dog for six hours. After this, they revert to their human form. This transformation occurs every night until the person in their dog form can kiss the same person again.

Hae-na wants to avoid this fate, so every time she meets a potential love interest, she requests them not to kiss her. The moment she broaches this subject, the men disappear from her life. A frustrated Hae-na, after getting drunk, accidentally kisses Jin Seo-won, portrayed by Cha Eun-woo. He happens to be a teacher at the same high school where Hae-na works.

Unfortunately for Hae-na, Cha Eun-woo's character Seo-won fears dogs. This was the effect of a traumatic experience when he was young. As a result, Hae-na struggles to get close to Seo-won. Whether she manages to convince him to kiss a dog is the crux of the webcomic.

