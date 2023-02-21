“My dream is to be a chef”: BTS’ V discloses in new teaser for upcoming food-based variety show Seo Jins

BTS’ V’s debut variety show, Seo Jin's or Jinny’s Kitchen, is all set to premiere in three days, and the latest teaser for the variety show features the BTS member himself.

In the newly released teaser, BTS' V remarked that his dream was to be a chef, but in reality he is doing miscellaneous tasks, referring to the chores he has to do at the snack bar.

“My dream is to be a chef, but my reality is doing miscellaneous chores.”

Furthermore, the teaser shows owner Lee Seo-jin, Park Seo-jin, and Jung Yu-mi calling BTS’ V to help around the snack bar with mundane chores like mopping the floor, doing the dishes, helping with the cooking, and doing free publicity for the restaurant.

BTS’ V’s new teaser for Seo Jins has ARMYs excited for the premiere

BTS’ V’s fans are excited to witness a new solo activity by the Singularity singer, who is currently on a break from group activities to pursue his solo endeavors. This also marks his variety show debut outside of BTS-related activities and variety shows.

Notably, he is reuniting with best friends and Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-sik after starring in In The SOOP: Friendcation last year.

Seo Jin's, also known as Jinny’s Kitchen, is a spin-off of the popular food-based variety show Youn’s Kitchen, featuring Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh-jung.

Seo Jin's is produced by PD Na Young-seok, who also produced Youn's Kitchen. Seo Jin's is run by actor Lee Seo-jin, who has been promoted from director of Youn’s Kitchen to boss of the new restaurant.

In Seo Jin's, the team have set up shop in Bacalar, Mexico, where they will be focused on selling Korean snacks like tteokkbokki (spicy rice cakes) and Korean fried chicken, and present the Korean fast food culture to Mexican fans.

Jung Yu-mi will take on the role of the director, Park Seo-joon will star as the general manager, Choi Woo-sik as the intern, and finally, BTS’ V will make his debut as the youngest, or maknae, of the group.

BTS’ V’s new variety show Seo Jin's takes over all the advertising slots

According to the CJ ENM Broadcasting guide, all advertising slots for Seo Jin's have reportedly been sold out, with prices starting at $235,000 or 300 million KRW.

The only other show where all the ad slots are sold out is the popular K-drama Crash Course in Romance, starring Jung Kyung-ho and Jeon Do-yeon.

BTS’ V’s new variety show Seo Jin's will air 10 episodes every Friday, until April 28, with a broadcast time of 1 hour and 30 minutes.

The press conference for Seo Jin's will air on February 22 at 10 am KST on tVN’s official YouTube channel. Seo Jin's or Jinny’s Kitchen will air on February 24, at 8:50 pm KST on tvN and Amazon Prime Video.

