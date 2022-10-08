"World doesn't deserve Kim Taehyung": BTS' V showered with praise for interacting with fans using sign language

BTS' V always tries his best to communicate with fans at any chance he gets. On September 27 and 28, 2022, V attended Kim Eana's radio show Starry Nights. Several of his fans gathered outside the studio to get a glimpse of the artist, and V didn't disappoint as he came to the window to greet his fans and interact with them.

In a recently uploaded YouTube video, the deaf ARMY club praised BTS' V for his kind actions. The K-pop idol was seen waving at his fans outside the studio window as the song Magic Shop played inside. The member, who was gently swaying to the lyrics along with his fans, used sign language to communicate with those with hearing disabilities.

낭만태형 ChristmasTree by V @Romantic_Tae

Pls see how the deaf ARMYs love what Taehyung did.



🏻‍♀️"Can I find this picture in high definition? I want to make key rings with Taehyung's picture that he was doing "like" in sign language."



++ This is already published in the all kpop article but I have more to say.Pls see how the deaf ARMYs love what Taehyung did.🏻‍♀️"Can I find this picture in high definition? I want to make key rings with Taehyung's picture that he was doing "like" in sign language."++ This is already published in the all kpop article but I have more to say.Pls see how the deaf ARMYs love what Taehyung did.🙋🏻‍♀️"Can I find this picture in high definition? I want to make key rings with Taehyung's picture that he was doing "like" in sign language."++ https://t.co/L0v9FNLqry

In one instance, he put a clenched fist over his nose, which is an action for "feel good" or "like." He was also seen doing an action that stood for "hugs." Moreover, the artist used several other expressions to display affection for his fans.

Music has no language, and BTS is living proof of it. A K-pop group finding immense popularity even amongst non-Korean speaking people came as a surprise. However, BTS' ability to communicate through beyond words probably had a huge factor to play. BTS' V's actions to include people with hearing disabilities in his fan interactions prove why fans are so fond of him.

Fans pour love and gratitude on BTS' V for making the correct use of sign language

ARMYs flooded the internet praising Taehyung's warm and comforting actions. They expressed their delight by cheering for the artist who takes good care of his fans and ensures that his positive feelings can reach as many people as possible.

Hollybear5 @Hollybear51 @Taehyungimpact I love that Tae does sign language as I come from a family with a few members with hearing problems me being one of them it’s mean so much to see Tae is thinking of his fans with disabilities I am proud of him @Taehyungimpact I love that Tae does sign language as I come from a family with a few members with hearing problems me being one of them it’s mean so much to see Tae is thinking of his fans with disabilities I am proud of him 💚💜

Sonia Cruz @sonigirl1252 used common signs and gestures. He seemed to use a mix of verbal and nonverbal communication. I tried Google to see if he knew KSL. @Taehyungimpact One of the first things I found so curious about Taehyung as new Army after hearing about TaeTae language, was how muchused common signs and gestures. He seemed to use a mix of verbal and nonverbal communication. I tried Google to see if he knew KSL. @Taehyungimpact One of the first things I found so curious about Taehyung as new Army after hearing about TaeTae language, was how much 🐻used common signs and gestures. He seemed to use a mix of verbal and nonverbal communication. I tried Google to see if he knew KSL.

🌺🌸🌼🌷🥀🌻🌹 | BTS V @Summerlete Taehyung’s been using sign language for years. His practice of inclusion is built-in; it is his instinct to make people feel seen and heard. Taehyung’s been using sign language for years. His practice of inclusion is built-in; it is his instinct to make people feel seen and heard. https://t.co/cQ2aohGOjq

💫 @vmxn__ everytime taehyung uses sign language, something massive and warm swells inside my heart :( he's so :( he's just so sweet, and as someone who has a hearing impairment, it's so lovely to see somebody who goes out of their way to learn sign (+) everytime taehyung uses sign language, something massive and warm swells inside my heart :( he's so :( he's just so sweet, and as someone who has a hearing impairment, it's so lovely to see somebody who goes out of their way to learn sign (+)

💫 @vmxn__ language so that even those who are hard of hearing can feel seen and loved 🥺 language so that even those who are hard of hearing can feel seen and loved 🥺😭

ARMYs also cited past instances where BTS, most particularly V, had used sign language to communicate with his fans.

The first instance was the class of 2020, a video produced by YouTube with the Obamas as host, where the septet were featured. BTS' V made a sign that stood for clapping. He tried to express his enthusiasm to his fans who had managed to graduate in the year of the lockdown.

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact Omg they wrote about taehyung delivered a message during class 2020 while using sign language on article where BH shared about “How did BTS’ sign-language choreography that moved the global deaf community come about?” Omg they wrote about taehyung delivered a message during class 2020 while using sign language on article where BH shared about “How did BTS’ sign-language choreography that moved the global deaf community come about?” https://t.co/yBWfhSKGUT

BTS' V also used sign language during the promotions for Butter. Additionally, the whole group used sign language in their choreography for their song Permission to Dance.

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact Aw Kim taehyung’s learning sign language and using it in his daily life particularly when communicating with fans. So, he can include everyone without leaving any behind. He’s so thoughtful and considerate angel 🥺 Aw Kim taehyung’s learning sign language and using it in his daily life particularly when communicating with fans. So, he can include everyone without leaving any behind. He’s so thoughtful and considerate angel 🥺 https://t.co/3Jbh9hXcYa

Akak Maggie 🇲🇾 🇵🇸 @syuhadafadzil BTS is on another level. They're using the sign language in their choreo. V sign mean 'Peace', thumb up & down mean 'Happy/fun', upside down V sign on palm mean 'dance/lets dance'. This is GOOD !!! BTS is on another level. They're using the sign language in their choreo. V sign mean 'Peace', thumb up & down mean 'Happy/fun', upside down V sign on palm mean 'dance/lets dance'. This is GOOD !!! 😭😭 https://t.co/jxMyv2z4Hk

BTS' V's warmhearted personality continues to win hearts. His actions prove his sincerity and admiration for his fans.

The artist is known for more than just his hard work and good looks. Small little actions like these are sure to make anyone's day and coming from the megastar, only proving why he is one of the most loved celebrities of today.

Poll : 0 votes