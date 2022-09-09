BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung takes over Twitter as he posts shirtless pictures on Instagram

BTS's Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, surprised his fans on Thursday, September 8, 2022, by posting a shirtless photo on his Instagram account. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter shared the same image with two different filters, one in color and one in monochrome.
In the pictures, the Inner Child singer is in a model-esque mood, striking a pose in a garden. He seems to be enjoying sitting in the sun with lush green grass and trees surrounding him. The most charming factor in the picture was the BTS member’s upper body on full display, despite his back being in front of the camera.
Kim Tae-hyung, in all his glory, wore baggy jeans and a jacket. Despite the fact that fans couldn't see his face, his bare body was enough to have them gushing over the idol on social media.
“Excuse me sir,” “What was the reason'', ARMYs say on Twitter as they gush over BTS's Kim Tae-hyung's surprise
BTS’ 26-year-old member Kim Tae-hyung has never shied away from teasing fans with bare upper body pictures. Whether it's an open jacket, a selfie cropped right below his collarbone, or a clip of him in the pool, the idol has a firm grasp on what makes the ARMY fandom weak at the knees.
The ARMYs were both scared and excited about BTS Chapter 2 when, on September 8, the Hwarang actor decided it was time to treat his fans. The idol shared his most baring photo yet, making his fans fawn over his chiseled body.
Kim Tae-hyung shared the photo with only an emoji. J-hope, the septet's sunshine rapper, was once again the first member to comment on the post. He replied with a surprised face and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions towards the idol’s shirtless photos below.
Moreover, the pictures once again showcased the BTS member’s power and influence. His shirtless photos became the fastest Instagram post to reach five million likes in one hour and ten minutes. Kim Tae-hyung previously held the record for the same feat. The record for that was one hour and 15 minutes.
BTS treats fans with multiple updates
September 8, 2022, will go down in history for the ARMY fandom for numerous reasons. For starters, BTS' Permission to Dance On Stage LA debuted on Disney+ on the same day that the septet's rapper, SUGA, aka Min Yoon-gi, posted dreamy selfies on Instagram; and Kim Tae-hyung posted what fans dubbed a "thirst trap."
Additionally, the septet even held an OT7 live stream to greet fans for the Chuseok festival. Chuseok is Korean Thanksgiving Day and follows a three-day holiday.
In other news, BTS has been thriving since branching off for solo ventures. With the twice Grammy-nominated K-pop group’s military enlistment exemptions being discussed in full swing, it will only be a matter of time before fans will see the group continue with solo activities or have OT7 activities sprinkled in between.
