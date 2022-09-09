BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung takes over Twitter as he posts shirtless pictures on Instagram

BTS's Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, surprised his fans on Thursday, September 8, 2022, by posting a shirtless photo on his Instagram account. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter shared the same image with two different filters, one in color and one in monochrome.

In the pictures, the Inner Child singer is in a model-esque mood, striking a pose in a garden. He seems to be enjoying sitting in the sun with lush green grass and trees surrounding him. The most charming factor in the picture was the BTS member’s upper body on full display, despite his back being in front of the camera.

Kim Tae-hyung, in all his glory, wore baggy jeans and a jacket. Despite the fact that fans couldn't see his face, his bare body was enough to have them gushing over the idol on social media.

“Excuse me sir,” “What was the reason'', ARMYs say on Twitter as they gush over BTS's Kim Tae-hyung's surprise

Smile^♡^⁷ @Heart_Smile_7 EXCUSE ME SIR KIM TAEHYUNG WHAT WAS THE REASON ?!! EXCUSE ME SIR KIM TAEHYUNG WHAT WAS THE REASON ?!! https://t.co/0RcD7KPlYY

BTS’ 26-year-old member Kim Tae-hyung has never shied away from teasing fans with bare upper body pictures. Whether it's an open jacket, a selfie cropped right below his collarbone, or a clip of him in the pool, the idol has a firm grasp on what makes the ARMY fandom weak at the knees.

taehyung thinker @vanteficient 2022 kim taehyung is driving me crazy 2022 kim taehyung is driving me crazy https://t.co/13XDjvXdLK

The ARMYs were both scared and excited about BTS Chapter 2 when, on September 8, the Hwarang actor decided it was time to treat his fans. The idol shared his most baring photo yet, making his fans fawn over his chiseled body.

Kim Tae-hyung shared the photo with only an emoji. J-hope, the septet's sunshine rapper, was once again the first member to comment on the post. He replied with a surprised face and fire emojis. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions towards the idol’s shirtless photos below.

ٍ @vantrated this genre of kim taehyung this genre of kim taehyung https://t.co/WuMkGbzzw6

ًac ⁷ ♡ @vminggukx KIM TAEHYUNG EXCUSE ME??! HIS BACK! HOW ABOUT MY SANITY SIR— KIM TAEHYUNG EXCUSE ME??! HIS BACK! HOW ABOUT MY SANITY SIR— https://t.co/Tq2tvsBY4A

Bangtanies⁷ @More_Sanika31

Excuse me sir!

You gotta be kidding me right now‽ KIM TAEHYUNGExcuse me sir!You gotta be kidding me right now‽ KIM TAEHYUNGExcuse me sir!You gotta be kidding me right now‽🌝 https://t.co/gCmu9QCaLT

lau⁷ @jvnggkuk the sound i just let out the sound i just let out https://t.co/lFIMLVy82F

KTH FACTS @KTH_Facts ” Instagram post is the Fastest for an Asian act to surpass



— 5M likes (1 hour 8 minutes)

— 6M likes (1 hour 35 minutes)



PREORDER V x VOGUE KOREA [INFO] Kim Taehyung’s “” Instagram post is the Fastest for an Asian act to surpass— 5M likes (1 hour 8 minutes)— 6M likes (1 hour 35 minutes)PREORDER V x VOGUE KOREA [INFO] Kim Taehyung’s “😕” Instagram post is the Fastest for an Asian act to surpass — 5M likes (1 hour 8 minutes)— 6M likes (1 hour 35 minutes) PREORDER V x VOGUE KOREA https://t.co/H95H5GaFW6

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact Actresses, actor and singer reposted Kim taehyung’s latest post via their Instagram, please everyone whipped for him! Actresses, actor and singer reposted Kim taehyung’s latest post via their Instagram, please everyone whipped for him! https://t.co/CZDFFqIPxg

Moreover, the pictures once again showcased the BTS member’s power and influence. His shirtless photos became the fastest Instagram post to reach five million likes in one hour and ten minutes. Kim Tae-hyung previously held the record for the same feat. The record for that was one hour and 15 minutes.

BTS treats fans with multiple updates

A⁷ @a_girlwitluv in case you missed the ot7 weverse live, they came to wish us happy chuseok, they spoke about celebrating chuseok in their “good old days”, joked about jin looking so young, their hair and “yoongi marry me”, spoke chaotically as always but main thing is we saw them together 🥰 in case you missed the ot7 weverse live, they came to wish us happy chuseok, they spoke about celebrating chuseok in their “good old days”, joked about jin looking so young, their hair and “yoongi marry me”, spoke chaotically as always but main thing is we saw them together 🥰 https://t.co/3A5AYu6xlz

September 8, 2022, will go down in history for the ARMY fandom for numerous reasons. For starters, BTS' Permission to Dance On Stage LA debuted on Disney+ on the same day that the septet's rapper, SUGA, aka Min Yoon-gi, posted dreamy selfies on Instagram; and Kim Tae-hyung posted what fans dubbed a "thirst trap."

Additionally, the septet even held an OT7 live stream to greet fans for the Chuseok festival. Chuseok is Korean Thanksgiving Day and follows a three-day holiday.

In other news, BTS has been thriving since branching off for solo ventures. With the twice Grammy-nominated K-pop group’s military enlistment exemptions being discussed in full swing, it will only be a matter of time before fans will see the group continue with solo activities or have OT7 activities sprinkled in between.

