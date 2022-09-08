5 K-pop groups and their special ways of celebrating Chuseok with fans

Chuseok is a Korean Harvest Festival celebrated by the people of South Korea in September. Despite it being a national holiday, many K-pop idols are unable to return home to celebrate the festival with their families due to their tight schedules.

Chuseok is also known as Hangawi, which corresponds to the 15th of August in the Lunar Calendar. It is a three-day festival in which people thank the full harvest moon and their ancestors for the abundant harvest of the year.

It is one of the most important festivals that South Koreans celebrate with their entire families, and as a result, many people are seen traveling to their ancestral homes to participate in the festivities. The table is set with traditional Korean foods, and the family gathers to make Songpyeon, a rice-cake dessert, as well as exchange gifts to mark the occasion.

Despite most K-pop idols not being able to rest on Chuseok, they make sure to greet their fans for the festivity. Let’s take a look at how various K-pop groups have celebrated this auspicious holiday.

5 K-pop groups and how they celebrate Chuseok with fans

1) BTS

BTS has always shared photos of their Chuseok greetings on their official social media accounts. They have elaborate photoshoots in Hanboks to celebrate Chuseok, which they have done since their debut. They also send video messages and Bangtan Bombs to fans, which include their hopes and wishes for Chuseok.

BTS has also had Chuseok-themed Run BTS episodes in which they played the traditional game of Yut while dressed in Hanbok. They also made Songpyeon, shared a large feast, and created a Chuseok greeting card from scratch.

Since 2021, BTS have started releasing their Chuseok special merch called Dalmajung as well.

2) TXT

K-pop group TXT has uploaded a variety of content to celebrate Chuseok. They've released special dance practice Chuseok version videos in addition to uploading pictures and greeting fans.

Over the years, they’ve released various T:TIME videos that have included Chuseok special festivities where they made Songpyeon, had a traditional writing contest, and even wore Hanboks to do an interpretive fun dance to their song Blue Orangeade.

Last year, the K-pop group got together to have a relaxing time as a family. They wore comfortable clothes instead of Hanboks and enjoyed fun games and delicious food while celebrating the harvest festival away from home.

3) MIRAE

MIRAE members celebrated Chuseok by not only wishing fans but also dressing up as Joseon Dynasty figures such as the King, warrior, official court members, governors, and the common man, showing off the variety of traditional Korean clothing and various ways of wearing a Hanbok.

The K-pop group also entertained fans by posting videos of themselves playing the Random Dance Play game and a Chuseok-specific choreography video on their song Secret.

4) Red Velvet

Red Velvet have shared photos of themselves wearing Hanboks and wishing fans a happy Hanbok Day. However, it appears that Red Velvet has been working on the Korean Thanksgiving Day since their debut.

Wendy announced in 2019 that she would be spending Chuseok at home for the first time in four years. Unless there is an official schedule, most members do not gather to celebrate Chuseok, but they always greet fans and post content on their personal Instagram accounts.

5) NewJeans

New Jeans said, "It's the first holiday since debut, All members will take a break this Chuseok. I will come back with more energetic New Jeans, so please look forward to our future activities.”



HYBE’s newest girl K-pop group has only just debuted but have already established their place in the K-pop industry as a force to be reckoned with. They recently released a few pictures of themselves in pastel colored Hanboks for Chuseok.

This will be the first time NewJeans will be celebrating Chuseok with fans. However, the girls won't be working during Chuseok and will rest and spend time with their families.

This year's Chuseok falls on Saturday, September 10, with South Korea observing a national holiday from September 9 to 12. Fans are looking forward to the events their favorite K-pop groups have prepared and to wishing the idols a revitalizing and relaxing Chuseok.

