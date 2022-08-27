10 female K-pop groups with the most followers on Instagram

In today's world, the importance of social media is at its zenith, and K-pop groups have made judicious use of it. Social media has offered artists several opportunities, from promoting their projects to understanding their fans' demands.

The Hallyu wave's global impact is not a new revelation. Its effect led to the growth of K-pop culture among people, and social media platforms such as Instagram were at the forefront of this rise.

Undoubtedly, the world-renowned band BTS had a massive role in highlighting the significance of such platforms. They established a connection that every K-pop group utilizes today.

Ten most-followed female K-pop groups on Instagram

10) NMIXX (2.7 million)

The seven-member girl group NMIXX debuted on February 22, 2022, with their first album Ad Mare. Currently, they have 2.7 million followers on Instagram, and with their upcoming single Entwurf releasing on September 19, 2022, it is only a matter of time before they garner more support.

The K-pop group's song O.O has 84.6 million views on YouTube, a significant feat by a rookie group.

9) Kep1er (3.2 million)

Making their official debut on January 3, 2022, with the extended play (EP) First Impact, Kep1er cemented their reputation as astounding rookies in the industry. The K-pop group has 3.2 million followers on Instagram as of August 2022.

Formed through Mnet's Survival Show Girls Planet 999, they released their second mini-album DOUBLAST in June 2022, just four months after their first release.

8) GFRIEND (3.3 million)

GFRIEND made its debut with the extended play (EP) Season of Glass on January 15, 2015. Currently, they have over 3.3 million followers on Instagram. Hailing from a lesser-known company, they made sure to leave their mark and won several female rookie awards.

Though the group disbanded on May 22, 2021, they made it to this list, signifying the success and love they garnered from fans.

7) MAMAMOO (7.6 million)

MAMAMOO debuted on June 18, 2014, with their single Mr. Ambiguous. With over 7.6 million followers on Instagram, the K-pop girl group is among the few third-generation groups that remain active in the industry.

Not only does each member have a dazzling personality, but the group is also deeply admired by fans worldwide. Their last release was the Japanese edition of The Best, which came on March 23, 2022.

6) (G)-IDLE (8.1 million)

(G)-IDLE made its debut with the single Latata from their first extended play (EP), I Am, on May 2, 2018. They have 8.1 million followers on Instagram as of August 2022, and their latest number, Tomboy from I Never Die, became a massive hit.

The members, unlike many other bands, take part in creating their own music, which is one reason why fans adore them.

5) Aespa (9.4 million)

The SM Entertainment girl group, Aespa, debuted on November 17, 2020, with the single Black Mamba. With an impressive following of 9.4 million on Instagram, they proved their popularity by featuring in Time magazine's Next Generation Leaders list and on the Forbes' 30 Under 30 list.

The four-member group released its second extended play on July 8, 2022, named Girls.

4) Red Velvet (11.8 million)

The much-loved girl group Red Velvet made its debut on August 1, 2014, with the single Happiness. Currently, they have over 11.8 million followers on Instagram. Initially, a four-member lineup, a fifth member, Yeri, joined the band in March 2015.

Their first release as a five-member group, Ice Cream Cake, came on March 17, 2015. Red Velvet made its comeback in March 2022 with the mini-album ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm.

3) ITZY (17.8 million)

ITZY debuted on February 12, 2019, with the release of their single album It'z Different. They have a massive follower count of 17.8 million on Instagram, and with their rising popularity, it's only natural to assume that they will scale newer heights.

The K-pop group has cemented its reputation immensely by winning multiple awards, including Rookie of the Year, Best New Female Artist, and New Artist Award, among others. Their most recent release (July 2022) was the fifth EP, Checkmate, with Sneakers as the lead single.

2) TWICE (26.4 million)

TWICE made its debut on October 20, 2015, and was formed after the members' time on the television program Sixteen. Currently, they have over 26.4 million followers on Instagram. Their debut extended play (EP), The Story Begins, was positively received, however, the success came after their 2016 single Cheers Up.

The much-acclaimed girl group has given the music industry several gems, such as TT, I Can't Stop Me, and The Feels, which became global dance sensations. With the release of Talk That Talk, the lead single from their eleventh extended play Between 1&2, on August 26, 2022, they have successfully broken the 'seven-year curse.'

1) BLACKPINK (48.7 million)

Unsurprisingly, the global superstars BLACKPINK top the list of the most followed female K-pop group on Instagram with a count of 48.7 million. The four-member group made their debut in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured two songs, namely Whistle and Boombayah.

They have set multiple records, including the first K-pop group music video to surpass one billion views and the most viewed music video by a female K-pop group in 24 hours, among countless others.

They are the showstoppers not just on media platforms but on every music platform too. Their latest release, Pink Venom, from the album Born Pink became the most-streamed song by a female artist in a single day on Spotify in 2022.

The uncontested power social media holds is being thoroughly utilized by K-pop groups worldwide. From personal details to the latest news on artists, every bit of information is available on social media platforms like Instagram.

The newer groups making their way into the industry also recognize the importance of the same and have started to follow the path.

