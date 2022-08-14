(G)I-DLE's Shuhua stops performance mid-way, fans raise concern for her health

A recent video going viral on K-pop stan Twitter shows (G)I-DLE’s Shuhua breaking down on stage mid-performance and Yuqi escorting her backstage. The five-member girl group are currently on their first world tour titled JUST ME ()I-DLE. The video was captured during their latest concert, held in Mexico City on August 12 (US time).
Pamela Lima, a journalist, captured the exact moment when the 22-year-old Taiwanese K-pop idol, presumably after stretching her limits, sat down on the stage and motioned that she could not continue the performance.
Group mate Yuqi broke her formation and walked towards her to help her get up. She then escorted Shuhua backstage as the other members, though concerned, continued their performance.
The situation left Neverland, the TOMBOY group’s fandom, concerned about the idol’s health. They attributed it to the tour dates not having enough gaps between shows. They directed their attention towards CUBE Entertainment, the group’s agency, and requested them to take better care of their artists.
(G)I-DLE’s Shuhua, the group’s maknae, had a tough time during the Mexico City stop of their world tour, JUST ME ()I-DLE, on August 12. While the other members performed the concert without any hint of exhaustion, the maknae, towards the end of it, could not continue with the performance and sat down on stage mid-way during My Bag stage.
Shuhua seemed extremely exhausted since the idol seemed to be struggling to get up. With Yuqi’s help, she went backstage to rest. She returned to the stage towards the end of the concert after taking rest and performed i’M The Trend and TOMBOY with the rest of the members.
Fans both praised the (G)I-DLE’s youngest member's professionalism and voiced concerns regarding her and the group’s health. From singing and dancing continuously for hours on end to keeping the energy of the audience up, concerts are extremely demanding. A proper break and rest period is what allows performers to progress in the long run.
However, since the end of July, (G)I-DLE has been performing in different cities with a maximum of three days’ gap in between. This month alone, they’ve already performed six times, counting the Mexico City concert. The exact dates are August 1, 3, 5, 7, 10, and 12.
Fans criticized (G)I-DLE’s agency, CUBE Entertainment, for not giving the members enough time to recuperate. They lashed out at the company while simultaneously using #GetWellSoonShuhua to send the idol love and support.
Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE's last stop in the United States will be in Monterrey on August 14. The group will be able to rest well after the Monterrey show since their next tour dates have a good enough gap.
The quintet will then head to Asia to perform in Jakarta (August 27), Manila (September 11), and Tokyo (September 16 and 17) before rounding it off in Singapore (October 1).