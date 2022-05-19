WATCH: (G)I-DLE's Shuhua accidentally flips middle finger during crowd concert, makes fans teary-eyed with laughter 

(G)I-DLE's Shuhua is making fans swoon over her after she accidentally flipped the middle finger instead of making the “V” hand gesture during a concert in Germany. The adorable mistake left fans teary-eyed with laughter as the idol’s reaction upon realizing the error was quite amusing.

The South Korean group was formed by Cube Entertainment back in 2018. The group currently consists of a five-member lineup of Miyeon, Soyeon, Minnie, Yuqi, and Shuhua. Originally a six-member group, Soojin departed from the sextet on August 14, 2012. The K-pop girl group debuted on May 2, 2018, with the hit track Latata from the extended play I Am.

Girl group (G)I-DLE performs at KPOP.FLEX in Germany, Shuhua sends fans into a laughing frenzy

On May 14 and 15, 2022, the world-famous K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE performed at KPOP.FLEX in Frankfurt, Germany. They made the crowds go wild with their outstanding performances, groovy music, and charming visuals. The music event is known as the biggest K-pop music festival in Europe, where people from around the world come together to enjoy a day of K-pop entertainment.

During the much-hyped event, (G)I-DLE performed their latest digital single, Tomboy, and other hit tracks such as Latata and Oh My God. The girl group also performed its B-side track My Bag and an impressive cover of Canadian singer Justin Bieber’s hit track Love Yourself.

However, during the end of the group’s set, the members took some time to greet fans and wave at them. Group member Shuhua was seen smiling and having fun as fans chanted for an encore. The idol made two peace signs or “V” hand gestures in reply.

Since (G)I-DLE member Shuhua was holding a microphone in her left hand, she couldn’t fully make the “V” hand gesture and instead accidentally flipped her middle finger to the crowd. The Taiwanese idol appeared surprised and flustered as she saw her mistake and immediately began waving her hand in denial, trying to clarify that she did not mean to curse at the audience. The singer quickly used her free hand to make another “V” or peace sign to pose for the audience.

Fan reactions

As soon as the amusing incident occurred, numerous clips of (G)I-DLE's Shuhua accidentally flipping the audience went viral on various social media platforms. Fans couldn’t stop laughing at Shuhua’s adorable mistake and found her reaction hilarious.

The two-day show created history with prominent K-pop acts like MAMAMOO, NCT Dream, ENHYPEN, and many more, putting on stellar performances. The event was organized by the Korean Tourism Organization, which increased Europe’s love for the K-pop world.

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE recently dropped its full-length album I Never Die in mid-March. The album serves as the group's rebirth following a challenging year in 2021. The group will also be holding live concerts from June 2022 to October 2022 and will meet fans in the United States, Mexico, Chile, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, and Singapore.

