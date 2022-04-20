5 best BTS song covers

K-pop juggernaut BTS has enchanted the music industry with their addictive music and impressive lyrics. Needless to say, they have charmed millions of fans worldwide with their talent.

The group has a vast discography of their original tracks, but they do not shy away from singing stellar renditions of songs by other artists. Their song covers are well-loved by their own fans as well as fans of the original song. In certain cases, the artists themselves have dropped by on social media to show their appreciation for the septet's cover of their song.

Here are song BTS song covers that you cannot miss

1) Fix You by Coldplay

Their soulful rendition of the British band Coldplay’s hit ballad, Fix You, is unforgettable. They performed the song at one of the MTV Unplugged sessions, and fans got emotional. Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay, took to Twitter to praise the septet for their cover. Fans could not stop gushing on the SNS after listening to the track.

2) Someone Like You by Adele

Taehyung aka V from BTS covered British singer, Adele’s song, Someone Like You. V is known for his deep and husky vocals, something that he shares with Adele. As a result, he was able to do justice to Someone Like You, which is arguably one of the most beautiful and heart-wrenching songs ever written.

3) Beautiful by Mariah Carey

This one might not strictly fall into the category of a song cover, but it deserves a mention for sure. Sung by members J-Hope, V, Jimin and Jungkook, Beautiful is a Korean remake of Mariah Carey’s song of the same name. Recorded back when the group was still in their early days, the song was composed by the members themselves.

4) Mistletoe by Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber’s Mistletoe became quite a hit after its release, especially as a Christmas song. Members Jimin and Jungkook released a cover song of this track on Christmas Day for their fans. The duo received a lot of praise for their vocal brilliance.

5) Perfect Man - Shinhwa

Any fan of K-pop knows that Shinhwa was one of the most popular Korean groups in the 90s and early 2000s. The group released several iconic tracks that have now achieved cult status. BTS members, being quite iconic themselves, performed a dance and vocal cover of Shinhwa’s Perfect Man. The original song was a sleeper hit when it released, and BTS’ cover received similar love and appreciation from fans.

The band has also released a few song covers on their official Soundcloud channel. Jin singing a cover of the classic track, Winter In Front Of the Post Office, and Jungkook and Jimin covering Charlie Puth’s We Don’t Talk Anymore, also deserve special mentions. The band's admiration and respect for other artists reflect in their song covers.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee