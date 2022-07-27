5 most viewed fancams of Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih

Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih has cemented her reputation as a talented K-pop idol. Her fancams have been receiving a lot of love from fans recently, further proving that she is on her way to greatness.

Fancams are member-focused recordings that are taken during a group's performance. They hold a lot of importance in the K-pop industry because fans love to observe each member of a group individually, especially their favorites. Kim Tae-hyung's Boy With Luv, Jimin's Fake Love, Suzy's Love Song, and Lisa's Take Me + Swalla are among the most popular fancams in the history of K-pop.

There is no doubt that Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih has the potential to become a global superstar. She has always shut down haters with her mesmerizing vocals and impeccable dancing skills. While online trolls have sent negative comments her way for being the sister of TXT’s Huening Kai, the idol has repeatedly showcased her competence, proving her worthiness.

Among the many ways in which Hiyyihlights (Bahiyyih's fans) offer their support to the idol, streaming her fancams on YouTube takes the front seat, and rightly so.

So, let’s take a look at Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih’s most viewed fancams on the video streaming platform as of July 26, 2022.

Wa Da Da and O.O.O are among Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih's 5 most viewed fancams

5) Ice Cream by BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez (1.4 million views)

This fancam was released as part of the Girls Planet 999 initiative. Premiered on September 18, 2021, the video has over 1.4 million views as of July 26, 2022. The idol showed her graceful dancing skills through this fancam, which enraptured fans.

Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih donned a mustard outfit, and her facial expressions and overall body language throughout the choreography remained in sync with the music. The self-trained dancer seemed to enjoy the performance even when the focus shifted to other artists’ parts.

Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih especially impressed fans with her dance to the lyric, "bite me," which went viral and was the most replayed part of the fancam in May, 2022.

4) O.O.O for Girls Planet 999 (1.50 million views)

Released on July 30, 2021, this fancam has over 1.50 million views as of July 26, 2022. Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih danced to the beats of the group’s version of O.O.O. Appearing in a lavender outfit, the 17-year-old was brimming with confidence while performing.

Bahiyyih’s hand-and-leg coordination was mesmerizing to watch as she never missed a beat of the song. Fans have always known that her expressions are golden, and this fancam proves that they are right to have faith in their favorite K-pop idol. Her energy never dropped during the performance, and this consistency made fans applaud her talent.

3) O.O.O for Girls Planet 999 (1.53 million views)

Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih garnered massive acclaim with this fancam. Released on October 9, 2021, it has over 1.53 million views as of July 26, 2022. The idol’s stage presence in this fancam is highly engaging and it is impossible to look away.

Her ability to change her expressions swiftly while performing the choreography led fans to discuss her 'duality.' The K-pop artist is sporting a heartwarming smile one minute, and it changes to an enigmatic poker face the next. Her wings only added to the charm of her performance.

2) Wa Da Da (2.4 million views)

Released on January 3, 2022, this fancam is special for multiple reasons. It is the title track for Kep1er’s debut Extended Play First Impact. Secondly, attracting a whopping 2.4 million views as a rookie is a massive achievement in itself.

Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih broadened her fanbase significantly with the Wa Da Da fancam. Her sharp, succint moves, coupled with the exhilarating aura, made her performance stand out. The 17-year-old rocked a funky appearance, but did not lose professionalism on the stage even for a second.

Her vocals in Wa Da Da were brilliant to begin with, but the energetic dance routine with its addictive signature step wonderfully complements this track and takes it up a notch.

kim chaehyun's manager @chaehyunlvr kep1er's first impact and wa da da era has officially ended !! our girls have worked so hard and i am so happy and proud of them. thank you for giving us an amazing debut. kep1ians will patiently wait for your next comeback !! congrats and we love you so much <3 kep1er's first impact and wa da da era has officially ended !! our girls have worked so hard and i am so happy and proud of them. thank you for giving us an amazing debut. kep1ians will patiently wait for your next comeback !! congrats and we love you so much <3 https://t.co/kftqDuDe9f

The back bends and clean floorwork were attention-grabbing, among other moves. Though the official Wa Da Da music video offers the same choreography, the stage presence during the Debut Show performance is incomparable.

1) FIESTA by IZ*ONE for Girls Planet 999 (3.6 million views)

Topping this list with a whopping 3.6 million views as of July 26, 2022, this fancam was released on August 21, 2021, as part of the Girls Planet 999 competition. Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih gave a phenomenal performance on IZ*ONE’s FIESTA.

The K-pop idol’s energetic dance moves were choreographed to perfection, and this is the fancam that catapulted her to such fame. Hiyyihlights couldn’t help but be awestruck by her divine visuals and stable vocals throughout the performance. The idol threw sass like confetti with her expressions, and fans admired her confidence.

connect: jayne @fairyhiyyih_

#BAHIYYIH #Kep1er Huening Bahiyyih's Fiesta Fancam is the 11th most viewed fancam in 2021! She hasn't even debuted yet!The power she holds! That's the 4th Gen Princess! Huening Bahiyyih's Fiesta Fancam is the 11th most viewed fancam in 2021! She hasn't even debuted yet!The power she holds! That's the 4th Gen Princess! #BAHIYYIH #Kep1er https://t.co/JhP8AUqwSO

Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih made heads turn even before her official debut with this fancam. Not only did it reserve its spot in the Top 15 Fancams of 2021, it also earned her the title, "Fourth Gen Princess."

chris @mystarhiyyih HUENING BAHIYYIH :

#1 overall in 115 countries

#1 youtube queen with most viewed fancam

#1 in no screentime trainee but still debut

#1 with most dumb haters who made hate pages

#1 in having antis who mention hk than her

#2 overall gp999 rank HUENING BAHIYYIH :#1 overall in 115 countries#1 youtube queen with most viewed fancam#1 in no screentime trainee but still debut#1 with most dumb haters who made hate pages#1 in having antis who mention hk than her#2 overall gp999 rank https://t.co/eC0HMlTUvU

Kep1er’s Huening Bahiyyih has achieved quite a few milestones through her fancams that are usually difficult for rookies. She is an incredible up-and-comer K-pop star and the trolls cannot hold her back. Fans now await Kep1er's comeback and Bahiyyih's contributions to the next album.

