Red Velvet's Irene and Wendy attend the Seoul Jazz Festival this weekend, shows their strong friendship

Wendy of Red Velvet enlightened followers about how she spent her weekend with the ones she adored, including her bandmate Irene. Wendy shared many photos of herself attending the Seoul Jazz Festival on May 29, 2022.

Red Velvet's Wendy was seen having fun over the weekend at the event with a cup of beer in the photos. Wendy's mother met both singers. Wendy was also seen showcasing a nice friendship alongside her groupmate Irene, and the two appeared to be having a good time at the festival despite the large audience. Wendy captioned the post with a touching statement,

"With loved ones, with mommy."

Irene and Wendy of Red Velvet had a wonderful time and are still the best concert buddies, as they have been seen many times previously at concerts together.

Fans were left gasping over the Red Velvet duo Irene and Wendy showing their strong bond at Seoul Jazz Festival

Red Velvet's Irene and Wendy aren't afraid to flaunt their lovely friendship in public, and fans can't help but be moved by it. On social media, fans also reacted to the pair in a number of ways.

Fans were delighted to witness Red Velvet's Irene and Wendy having so much fun with each other.

More artists who met at Seoul Jazz Festival 2022

Many K-pop artists were sighted at the Seoul Jazz Festival 2022, and they've shared many photos of their friendship on social media. For K-pop fans, seeing their favorite idols attend the same festival with their friends was a great surprise. Red Velvet's Yeri and HOLLAND are among the K-pop singers who have made it to the festival.

HOLLAND posted about their friendship on Twitter. On her Instagram, Yeri posted more photos and a video of them watching AKMU perform.

An American R&B musician and one of the festival's major artists, Pink Sweat$, also surprised fans as he shared a TikTok at the festival alongside BTS' Jungkook. They were able to meet before Jungkook went to the United States.

HyunA and DAWN, a beautiful pair, also had a lot of fun at the event, and DAWN captured a lovely video of HyunA grooving to the musical performances.

Other names on the list include Eric Nam and DAVII. At the festival, Eric joined singer-songwriter DAVII. They showed off their friendship earlier when DAVII was a guest on DIVE Studios' podcast, Daebak Show w/ Eric Nam.

Weki Meki's Doyeon & Somi, former I.O.I members, also united and astonished fans with their height and appearance. Somi and Weki Meki's Doyeon also met Pink Sweat$, at the festival. They collaborated on a TikTok video for Somi's track Anymore.

Somi and Jamie likewise met during the festival. Somi posted a series of photos on her Instagram account.

On this occasion, Dreamcatcher members SuA and Yoohyeon also caught up with SM C&C actress Shim So Young.

This weekend saw the revival of the Seoul Jazz Festival for the first time since 2019. Thousands of fans went to Seoul's Olympic Park. While the K-Pop stars spent their break at the event, their bonds were the center of attraction.

