Vogue Korea calls BTS' V the 'Universe Star' and praises him for his creative participation

BTS' V, also known as Taehyung, is gracing the cover of Vogue Korea's October issue. The artist has now received a personalized letter from the team of the magazine, who cannot stop praising the Sweet Night singer for his creative talent and enthusiasm.

Vogue Korea has shared a series of images featuring BTS' V, and fans can't get enough of the dreamy pictorial. Being called 'art' and 'gorgeous,' the BTS member is garnering love from all across the globe. Moreover, the fashion magazine introduced V as someone with a seductive and bold style that inspires designers.

Without a doubt, the entire photoshoot and interview were successful. Besides Taehyung flawlessly posing, the crew behind the camera is equally credited for their work.

People who pre-ordered the issue have received their magazines, which also include a 'Cover Team' section. It features a picture of the staff along with BTS' V as well, and also includes a letter dedicated to Taehyung.

BTS' V earns praise for cooperation in the creative process of the Vogue Korea shoot

٭ @thetaesimpact Vogue Korea called Taehyung ‘an ALL ROUNDER ICON’, overflowing with creative talent. Vogue Korea called Taehyung ‘an ALL ROUNDER ICON’, overflowing with creative talent. https://t.co/ZbyOxhPOZn

Every BTS and Taehyung fan knows about his love for art. The singer is particular about his picks regarding fashion, music, and even movies. Therefore, him taking part in the creative process for his Vogue Korea pictorial and visual film was not a surprise.

In a column called Cover Team, the magazine mentioned BTS' V as the Universe Star. They also praised him for his enthusiasm and cooperation in the creative process right from the planning stages, unlike other celebrities who merely share the final draft.

Taehyung Union @BTSV_UNION "Taehyung is the mastermind behind this comeback's concept as his genius creativity gave him the position of Visual Director for BE. Charged with setting the stage, V's original idea of showcasing personal tastes & identities in a home environment has been impressively received." "Taehyung is the mastermind behind this comeback's concept as his genius creativity gave him the position of Visual Director for BE. Charged with setting the stage, V's original idea of showcasing personal tastes & identities in a home environment has been impressively received." https://t.co/O7cQJZ3mvw

The column read:

"And the universe star! V, who was enthusiastic about this shoot to the extent that he participated directly in the meeting before the shoot (unlike celebrities who only share the final draft!), suggested exotic locations to us, and presented various filming props, concepts, and styling ideas. So, V and Vogue left for New York."

They continued by applauding his sense of fashion and incredible features. In the letter, the team praised BTS' V for his sculpted facial line, charisma, and understanding of what to wear. They also called him an all-rounder icon of creative fashion and ideas.

TTP @thetaeprint [TRANS] Vogue Korea praises Taehyung as an all rounder icon in their thanks to



A meeting of Vogue and the universe star, V! Seeing him up close, he is an all-rounder icon, overflowing with creative talent that reaches beyond music fans & even inspires fashion designers + [TRANS] Vogue Korea praises Taehyung as an all rounder icon in their thanks to A meeting of Vogue and the universe star, V! Seeing him up close, he is an all-rounder icon, overflowing with creative talent that reaches beyond music fans & even inspires fashion designers + https://t.co/Hvd02HfUb6

Meanwhile, photographer Ahn Joo-young also dished on working with Taehyung. He said:

"I wanted to approach the human 'Kim Tae-hyung', not the subject of Celebrity V."

He wanted to capture the most realistic shots and comfortable poses of the idol, against a backdrop of nature. He thanked Taehyung, who lodged in the birthplace of poet William Cullen Bryant outside Long Island, to make the day a memorable one.

The October Vogue Korea issue with Taehyung on the cover has crossed a million pre-orders, making it one of the bestsellers on various websites.

