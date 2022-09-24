“Open and Straightforward”: Vogue Korea expend praise on BTS' V in their latest magazine pictorial

On September 22, Vogue Korea released a feature article on BTS' V. The Bangtan star is making his solo debut as the cover star for the magazine's October issue.
Titled V's Charm Theory, Why we have no choice but to love V, Vogue Korea dished their thoughts on the BTS member’s charm, appeal, insurmountable talent and what lies ahead of him.
Vogue Korea explained that he is truly a misunderstood star and the fact that he is “open and straightforward” is misconstrued as being arrogant, when in reality it is not true.
Vogue Korea crowns BTS' V as “Communication King”; Check fan reactions below
Debunking notions that he was arrogant and entitled, Vogue Korea crowned BTS' V as “Communication King.”
They revealed that despite his busy schedule, the Sweet Night singer always makes time to communicate with his fans via social platforms like Weverse, taking updates about them and also sharing his own life's frustrations and worries with the fans.
BTS' V considers ARMYs (fandom) as close friends and family but is clear about drawing the line between them and not fall in the “boyfriend stereotype” which is generally the norm in K-pop.
He earned the title of “communication king” for having a friendly and approachable appeal to fans and artists from various other fields.
Fans have loved this side of the Singularity singer and have taken to social media platforms to express their love and appreciation for him.
Vogue Korea's feature article also addressed V's behavior with his fans, particularly how the K-pop idol treats his fans as people and not simply as consumers.
The article also listed V's achievements, such as him being the most followed K-pop idol on Instagram with 50 + million followers on his personal account @thv.
Vogue Korea concluded the article by saying that it is now time for BTS' V to shine on and showcase his mettle as a soloist outside of his amazing contribution to BTS, and fans will be very excited to look forward to his solo career.
K-pop fans don’t care about V’s personal life
In the last few months, BTS' V and BLACKPINK Jennie have been embroiled in dating rumors.
There have been continuous reports about them dating, hanging out together, “leaked and hacked” pictures and information, and fans are quite invested in these dating rumors.
An anonymous user wrote on the Korean forum site Nate Pann that it seems Bangtan V is not the least bit affected by the rumors and it has not affected his fan-following either.
Fans agreed that they don’t care about his personal life and will continue to support to his career, BTS and their future endeavors.
V is currently preparing to release his debut solo album.