BLACKPINK X Jimmy Kimmel Live! : Blinks rush to defend Jennie against a new slew of 'Lazy' accusations

Hit K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Jennie got involved in a new round of controversy, when some netizens called out the artist for giving a 'lazy' performance on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Despite being talented and passionate about her job, the member has had a history of being targeted for her on-stage performances.

The new series of accusations come after the Solo singer was seen modifying a section of the choreography in order to deliver her rap parts perfectly. The member did a great job at vocal delivery but at the cost of her dance performance, that a certain section of netizens found dull due to a lack of energy.

The fierce artist has had a rough couple of months, having to deal with allegedly edited photos of her dating BTS' V circulating on the internet. There were also claims of pictures being leaked from her phone, since the account leaking themselves declared that they hacked into the artists' phones to get them. Jennie met with much backlash from some netizens online for the same, however supportive fans continued to stay by her side like a rock.

BLACKPINK's Jennie draws ire of netizens with her performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Netizens online came down harsh on the BLACKPINK singer after her alleged choreography modification in the performance video for Shut Down. The singer has been called out "lazy" and "unenthusiastic" for her lackluster performance several times before.

Chelsey Fandom Girl⁷💜🇧🇿 #BlackLivesMatter @19Fandom @Koreaboo Doesn't matter if she's lazy or not, not giving proper stage presence shouldn't be an issue for a 6 yr old group like blackpink. If they claim to be the best girl group in the world, then they should show their performances that proves it. @Koreaboo Doesn't matter if she's lazy or not, not giving proper stage presence shouldn't be an issue for a 6 yr old group like blackpink. If they claim to be the best girl group in the world, then they should show their performances that proves it.

Ruby @Ruby_by_R @Koreaboo many idols rapping live while dancing (many even faster but thoroughly) and they do it very well this is a poor excuse even for blinks. being very famous doesn't exempt you from doing everything 100%. especially since it's not the first time @Koreaboo many idols rapping live while dancing (many even faster but thoroughly) and they do it very well this is a poor excuse even for blinks. being very famous doesn't exempt you from doing everything 100%. especially since it's not the first time 😒

Jinnie @Jinnie1230 @Koreaboo Funny they think Jennie is critized for not doing choreo but thing is she lacking in stage presence while rapping not the choreo eg in Coachella dduddu rap there was no choreo but her stage presence was great dats wat ppl are telling but jenstans won't agree so she never improves @Koreaboo Funny they think Jennie is critized for not doing choreo but thing is she lacking in stage presence while rapping not the choreo eg in Coachella dduddu rap there was no choreo but her stage presence was great dats wat ppl are telling but jenstans won't agree so she never improves

َ @NWJNSIVE @LISASOLOlST she did so good in the dance practice just to lack in live performance. what a scam. wonder what’s their excuse this time for hee lol… @LISASOLOlST she did so good in the dance practice just to lack in live performance. what a scam. wonder what’s their excuse this time for hee lol…

Many netizens even went as far as to make certain back-handed comments about Jennie's dating situation.

Fans rush to defend Jennie from allegations of unprofessionalism

Several fans rushed to defend Jennie from the hate that they thought was being directed at her unnecessarily. They also applauded the singer for giving fantastic vocal delivery, which was almost similar to the studio version while performing live.

Some netizens pointed out that K-pop fans these days focus more on choreography, which is why a lot of singers now choose to openly lip-sync while on stage instead of live singing.

Quite a few fans praised the singer for her professionalism in performing right after her allegedly explicit pictures were leaked. Fans were impressed as the situation could be a mental torture for anyone and yet, Jennie chose to face the situation boldly and continued to perform.

َ @jinridollz people in the comments of this tiktok saying jennie is being lazy again like??? bitch if people were leaking my pics of me literally taking a bath and private pics from ig i’m going to make sure none of y’all ever see a good performance again tf 🙄 people in the comments of this tiktok saying jennie is being lazy again like??? bitch if people were leaking my pics of me literally taking a bath and private pics from ig i’m going to make sure none of y’all ever see a good performance again tf 🙄 https://t.co/isY2BYofbK

Rubyy @jenru_rubyy @Ruby_by_R @Koreaboo it called yg freesryle, i never see anyone rapoing extensively and dancing, they mostly lipsyncc @Ruby_by_R @Koreaboo it called yg freesryle, i never see anyone rapoing extensively and dancing, they mostly lipsyncc

hoo @subinkeeper jennie deserves none of this. to think people go around leaking private stuff abt her, hack into her socials / icloud, reveal private info, sl1t shame her, call her lazy, untalented and much more. its just crazy. its not about hate at this point. its about how many lengths + jennie deserves none of this. to think people go around leaking private stuff abt her, hack into her socials / icloud, reveal private info, sl1t shame her, call her lazy, untalented and much more. its just crazy. its not about hate at this point. its about how many lengths +

hoo @subinkeeper is so fucking upsetting. its clear no one cares, you guys will all ruin jennie. you will. she’s everyone’s punching bag. you guys are doing all this, dont wonder why or what happened if smth goes wrong. people have failed her again and again. fuck you all. is so fucking upsetting. its clear no one cares, you guys will all ruin jennie. you will. she’s everyone’s punching bag. you guys are doing all this, dont wonder why or what happened if smth goes wrong. people have failed her again and again. fuck you all.

J🦋✙ @cherrijennie They will complain about BP not changing the choreos on stage saying it’s repetitive and boring but when Jennie does a freestyle they’ll call her lazy with no stage preference. Looks like mental illness to me They will complain about BP not changing the choreos on stage saying it’s repetitive and boring but when Jennie does a freestyle they’ll call her lazy with no stage preference. Looks like mental illness to me

#BornPinkInYourArea! @moynihanangelic @bpvisualsss Like everyone should know that by now.. Been a blink since the beginning and she always do this.. @bpvisualsss Like everyone should know that by now.. Been a blink since the beginning and she always do this..

Slaspamulti @winrinawinning ia cause of exams @bpvisualsss lmao jennie is rapping LIVE and she always does that during her rap parts she focuses on her rap and freestyle with her hands. sad that ya'll are just straight up hating jennie no matter what she does lmao jennie is rapping LIVE and she always does that during her rap parts she focuses on her rap and freestyle with her hands. sad that ya'll are just straight up hating jennie no matter what she does No because this is something so common Im so confused how paying attention to her rap was “Lazy dancing.” It’s weird how hyper focused people are on what Jennie does. twitter.com/bpvisualsss/st… No because this is something so common Im so confused how paying attention to her rap was “Lazy dancing.” It’s weird how hyper focused people are on what Jennie does. twitter.com/bpvisualsss/st…

ia cause of exams @bpvisualsss lmao jennie is rapping LIVE and she always does that during her rap parts she focuses on her rap and freestyle with her hands. sad that ya'll are just straight up hating jennie no matter what she does lmao jennie is rapping LIVE and she always does that during her rap parts she focuses on her rap and freestyle with her hands. sad that ya'll are just straight up hating jennie no matter what she does

gi | mandu @jennieaceitgirl



from her rap in the intro, then her vocals in the chorus, down to her rap part in the second verse —she def ate CDs cos how does she sound exactly the same as the studio version

#JENNIE JENNIE’s voice was so stable in BlackPink’s live performance of Shut Down for Jimmy Kimmelfrom her rap in the intro, then her vocals in the chorus, down to her rap part in the second verse —she def ate CDs cos how does she sound exactly the same as the studio version JENNIE’s voice was so stable in BlackPink’s live performance of Shut Down for Jimmy Kimmelfrom her rap in the intro, then her vocals in the chorus, down to her rap part in the second verse —she def ate CDs cos how does she sound exactly the same as the studio version#JENNIE https://t.co/VFXwuDV8EF

🕷️🕸️aestheticashley🕸️🕷️ @aesthet1cashley @mylostlimario Help- she literally have a low stamina can't she rest from dancing for a sec? @mylostlimario Help- she literally have a low stamina can't she rest from dancing for a sec?

an an @itsnotheran @bpvisualsss bruh jennie literally just breathes and they hate on her @bpvisualsss bruh jennie literally just breathes and they hate on her 😐

❦ @jensamour seeing nothing but jennie praise for their jimmy kimmel live performance oh she’s just that woman and performer whew seeing nothing but jennie praise for their jimmy kimmel live performance oh she’s just that woman and performer whew

The immediate response that the K-pop idol's fans had for haters online show how close of a rapport the idol has with her fans, it is certainly a bond most idols can only dream of.

In other news, BLACKPINK is busy with promotions of their recent comeback album, BORN PINK, that has received much critical appraise for its instrumental quality and vocal delivery. The album broke BLACKPINK's own record for first day sales and set a new one by becoming the first girl-group in K-pop history to exceed one million album sales within 24 hours of its release.

With the love that the album is getting, there is no doubt that the quartet is going to have a completely sold-out world tour and there will be much for fans to look forward to.

