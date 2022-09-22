BLACKPINK X Jimmy Kimmel Live! : Blinks rush to defend Jennie against a new slew of 'Lazy' accusations

Hit K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's Jennie got involved in a new round of controversy, when some netizens called out the artist for giving a 'lazy' performance on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Despite being talented and passionate about her job, the member has had a history of being targeted for her on-stage performances.
The new series of accusations come after the Solo singer was seen modifying a section of the choreography in order to deliver her rap parts perfectly. The member did a great job at vocal delivery but at the cost of her dance performance, that a certain section of netizens found dull due to a lack of energy.
The fierce artist has had a rough couple of months, having to deal with allegedly edited photos of her dating BTS' V circulating on the internet. There were also claims of pictures being leaked from her phone, since the account leaking themselves declared that they hacked into the artists' phones to get them. Jennie met with much backlash from some netizens online for the same, however supportive fans continued to stay by her side like a rock.
BLACKPINK's Jennie draws ire of netizens with her performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Netizens online came down harsh on the BLACKPINK singer after her alleged choreography modification in the performance video for Shut Down. The singer has been called out "lazy" and "unenthusiastic" for her lackluster performance several times before.
Many netizens even went as far as to make certain back-handed comments about Jennie's dating situation.
Fans rush to defend Jennie from allegations of unprofessionalism
Several fans rushed to defend Jennie from the hate that they thought was being directed at her unnecessarily. They also applauded the singer for giving fantastic vocal delivery, which was almost similar to the studio version while performing live.
Some netizens pointed out that K-pop fans these days focus more on choreography, which is why a lot of singers now choose to openly lip-sync while on stage instead of live singing.
Quite a few fans praised the singer for her professionalism in performing right after her allegedly explicit pictures were leaked. Fans were impressed as the situation could be a mental torture for anyone and yet, Jennie chose to face the situation boldly and continued to perform.
The immediate response that the K-pop idol's fans had for haters online show how close of a rapport the idol has with her fans, it is certainly a bond most idols can only dream of.
In other news, BLACKPINK is busy with promotions of their recent comeback album, BORN PINK, that has received much critical appraise for its instrumental quality and vocal delivery. The album broke BLACKPINK's own record for first day sales and set a new one by becoming the first girl-group in K-pop history to exceed one million album sales within 24 hours of its release.
With the love that the album is getting, there is no doubt that the quartet is going to have a completely sold-out world tour and there will be much for fans to look forward to.