Stray Kids’ Bang Chan is the youngest K-pop idol in KOMCA’s Top 10 credit list

Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan has become the youngest K-pop idol to earn a Top 10 rank in the KOMCA (Korean Music Copyright Association) list. This is because the idol is an all-rounder. He can rap, sing, dance, produce, write and compose music. He will be 25 in a few days but already has a whopping 137 songs to his writing credits per the September 19 KOMCA data.

With the release of HEYDAY (Street Man Fighter Vol. 4 Dance Crew OST) on September 20, one more song has been added to Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN's (3RACHA) songwriting roster. This totals the leader's credits to 138 songs, tying him with BAP's Yongguk at the tenth rank.

However, achieving this incredible feat at only 24 years of age makes him the youngest K-pop idol to do so. Other idols in the top 10 include RAVI, RM of BTS, PSY, G-Dragon, and Zico.

Not just the youngest, but the God's Menu creator is also the only fourth-generation K-pop idol to sit high on the KOMCA list. His fellow 3RACHA teammates, Changbin and HAN, currently sit at 17th and 18th positions with 122 and 119 songs (which will be +1 each after HEYDAY's release is counted in the next list).

STAY fandom celebrates Stray Kids' Bang Chan's achievement

jia 냥 @homeskz based on this which is what came out yesterday according to komca updating their credits list based on this which is what came out yesterday according to komca updating their credits list https://t.co/eJTT8LiZGX

Bang Chan, the leader tasked with selecting his members to debut with after spending seven years as a trainee, is now the youngest K-pop idol and the only fourth-generation idol to rank in the top 10 of the KOMCA credits list.

Twitter is elated, as fans noted that the latest update on the KOMCA website would show the Stray Kids leader on the 10th rank. Thanks to HEYDAY, a piece 3RACHA released for Street Man Fighter a day ago, this speculation is indeed true. Including the group's upcoming album MAXIDENT's songs and HEYDAY, Bang Chan's songwriting credit tally is 138.

Fans celebrated this achievement on Twitter by reminiscing the struggles Bang Chan has experienced since his predebut times. They also praised the idol for being the most credited fourth-generation K-pop idol on the KOMCA list.

Notably, Stray Kids' leaders, Changbin and HAN, are the only fourth-generation K-pop idols in the top 20 list of KOMCA. They share space with veterans and prominent idols such as PSY, G-Dragon, BTS' RM and SUGA, SEVENTEEN's Woozi, DAY6's Young K, HIGHLIGHT's Jun Hyung, and others.

ً @chanluvrsclub bang chan, born in 1997, stray kids leader with 4 years of career, just entered the top10 komca list with 138 songs under his name maintaining his position of most credited 4th gen idol bang chan, born in 1997, stray kids leader with 4 years of career, just entered the top10 komca list with 138 songs under his name maintaining his position of most credited 4th gen idol

tiffany 🐈‍⬛ @peachyniellie chan entering top 10 of the most credited komca artists with the release of heyday is crazy actually like he is the youngest one there with 138 songs under his belt already chan entering top 10 of the most credited komca artists with the release of heyday is crazy actually like he is the youngest one there with 138 songs under his belt already

jia 냥 @homeskz WAIT A MIN IF THERE’S A NEW SONG WEOTE BY 3RACHA THIS MEANS BANG CHAN’S KOMCA CREDITS WENT UP TO 138 WHICH MEANS HE’S NOW IN THE TOP10 KOMCA CREDITS OF ALL THE IDOLS OUT THERE OMFG WAIT A MIN IF THERE’S A NEW SONG WEOTE BY 3RACHA THIS MEANS BANG CHAN’S KOMCA CREDITS WENT UP TO 138 WHICH MEANS HE’S NOW IN THE TOP10 KOMCA CREDITS OF ALL THE IDOLS OUT THERE OMFG

빈 ✧ @binseolovely from asking people to listen to their songs on soundcloud to being the most credited 4th gen artists on komca performing the song they arranged, composed, and produced that is named after them on their sold out unveil concert today. 3racha you really grew up well 🤍 from asking people to listen to their songs on soundcloud to being the most credited 4th gen artists on komca performing the song they arranged, composed, and produced that is named after them on their sold out unveil concert today. 3racha you really grew up well 🤍 https://t.co/f5EKIYp548

빈 ✧ @binseolovely the 3 most copyrighted 4th gen artists on komca writing the lyrics, composing, and arranging a song entitled to them. 3racha you will always be iconic the 3 most copyrighted 4th gen artists on komca writing the lyrics, composing, and arranging a song entitled to them. 3racha you will always be iconic https://t.co/xNNfkGnbnp

elise @hwangsamericano WAIT… with the release of heyday chan will enter top 10 of most credited idols on komca OH MY GOD WAIT… with the release of heyday chan will enter top 10 of most credited idols on komca OH MY GOD https://t.co/kLqrZIfuCk

yas ⤮ @beyondyasmin crazy feeling when you go to sleep peacefully and then wake up with a whole ass new stray kids song produced by 3racha that’s for street man fighter which means that bang chan is officially in the top 10 idols with the biggest komca credits under their name BRO crazy feeling when you go to sleep peacefully and then wake up with a whole ass new stray kids song produced by 3racha that’s for street man fighter which means that bang chan is officially in the top 10 idols with the biggest komca credits under their name BRO

3RACHA (Bang Chan, Changbin, HAN) has been a core part of the MANIAC group's discography. They are revered as one of the few self-producing idols who write, compose, and arrange their songs. The 3RACHA unit was the mastermind behind the group's iconic title tracks Hellevator, Side Effects, MIROH, God's Menu, Back Door, and most recently, Thunderous and MANIAC.

Stray Kids is four and a half years into its career and continues to bowl the K-pop industry with its growth. It will be interesting to see if the Stray Kids leader manages to get into the top 5 of the KOMCA list in the future.

