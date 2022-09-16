From an idol to a supermodel: 10+ photoshoots of BTS' V that prove he was born for the runway

Kim Tae-hyung, better known as BTS' V, is a musician by profession but a model by hobby. The singer is known not only for his distinct deep voice but also his impeccable fashion sense and gorgeous visuals.

The Korean media gave BTS' V the nickname CGV, which stands for Computer Graphic V, because of his flawless and near-perfect visuals. He is considered one of the best-looking men in the world and has been crowned BESTTOPER’s Most Handsome Man in the World multiple times.

BTS' V also attended Celine’s Spring menswear show at Paris Fashion Week 2022 dressed in a shiny black top. He paired it with a bedazzling neckpiece and a red leather jacket, effortlessly making such bold statement pieces work together. His piercing gaze and sharp features make him the perfect muse for any pictorial.

Painter Lee Dong-yeon was so taken by his visuals that the artist painted him for an art exhibition in Ulsan and titled it Korea Fantasy. Photographers who have also worked with the artist cannot stop singing his praises.

According to Segye Ilbo, photographer Sam Dameshek has called BTS’ V model material. Fans believe that he can make any look work as most outfits seem to look better on him than the models on the runway. His most-recent individual Vogue Korea cover shoot proves the point.

BTS’ V clearly has the power to turn any photo-op into a high-fashion photoshoot with the charisma he exudes. Let’s look at some pictures of Kim Tae-hyung that show off his model-like visuals.

1) Dicon Magazine (2016, 2021)

BTS' V looking ethereal in Dispatch's shoot for the 2016 BTS version of Dicon Magazine (Images via Dispatch)

Kim Tae-hyung showing of his flirtatious charms for Dicon Magazine, 2021 (Images via Dispatch)

2) Love Yourself: Her photoshoot (2017)

V looking no less than a celestial being for his DNA photoshoot (Image via Dispatch)

Kim Tae-hyung's silver hair is one of his best looks according to fans (Images via Dispatch)

3) Love Yourself: Tear concept photos (2018)

V Cut from the Love Yourself: Tear concept photoshoot (Images via Twitter/BTS_twt)

Stills from the photo album for Love Yourself: Tear (Images via BIGHIT MUSIC)

4) Season Greetings (2020)

BTS' V looking dainty in a pictorial from their yearly Season Greetings (Images via BIGHIT MUSIC)

5) Variety Magazine cover shoot (2020)

Behind the scenes from BTS V's individual shoot for Variety Magazine (Images via Variety)

6) Esquire Magazine cover shoot (2020)

BTS' V brings out his inner model, giving iconic poses for Esquire Magazine (Images via Esquire)

7) Weverse Magazine BE Comeback Interview photoshoot (2020)

BTS V's face working overtime in this gorgeous minimal photoshoot (Images via Weverse)

Kim Tae-hyung showing off his sultry expressions (Images via Weverse)

8) Winter Package (2020, 2021)

BTS' V looking like royalty (Images via BIGHIT MUSIC)

9) Louis Vuitton's 2021 Fall/Winter Menswear Collection (2021)

Kim Tae-hyung giving off rich CEO vibes clad in Louis Vuittion (Image via Louis Vuitton)

10) Butter album release interview photoshoot (2021)

Kim Tae-hyung showing off his artistic side for his Weverse magazine interview (Images via Weverse)

11) Vogue x GQ cover spread (2021)

Tae-hyung looking chic for the Vogue x GQ collaboration photoshoot (Images via Vogue and GQ)

V looking debonair in his oversized floral jacket (Images via Vogue and GQ)

V's slicked back hair making him look suave (Images via Vogue and GQ)

12) Season Greetings (2022)

V looking like royalty in his purple robe (Image via BIGHIT MUSIC)

The duality of Kim Tae-hyung (Images via BIGHIT MUSIC)

13) ARMY Merch Box 8 interview photoshoot (2022)

V playing coy and bashful (Image via Weverse)

14) Celine 2023 Spring menswear collection (2022)

BTS' V rocking statement pieces from Celine (Images via Celine)

15) BTS V's personal Instagram (2022)

Despite being clicked on the phone, these pictures taken in Paris are no less than photoshoots (Images via Instagram/thv)

The picture that caused ARMY to combust (Image via Instagram/thv)

Kim Tae-hyung's immense popularity has led him to become the only K-pop idol to have their Vogue Korea magazine cover reach more than one million pre-orders on the first day itself, reaching the top position in all major South Korean and Japanese stores for having the highest sales.

His unparalleled visuals and unrivaled star power are the reasons why he is one of the most coveted models in the world that every photographer wants to work with.

