From an idol to a supermodel: 10+ photoshoots of BTS' V that prove he was born for the runway

Kim Tae-hyung, better known as BTS' V, is a musician by profession but a model by hobby. The singer is known not only for his distinct deep voice but also his impeccable fashion sense and gorgeous visuals.
The Korean media gave BTS' V the nickname CGV, which stands for Computer Graphic V, because of his flawless and near-perfect visuals. He is considered one of the best-looking men in the world and has been crowned BESTTOPER’s Most Handsome Man in the World multiple times.
BTS' V also attended Celine’s Spring menswear show at Paris Fashion Week 2022 dressed in a shiny black top. He paired it with a bedazzling neckpiece and a red leather jacket, effortlessly making such bold statement pieces work together. His piercing gaze and sharp features make him the perfect muse for any pictorial.
Painter Lee Dong-yeon was so taken by his visuals that the artist painted him for an art exhibition in Ulsan and titled it Korea Fantasy. Photographers who have also worked with the artist cannot stop singing his praises.
According to Segye Ilbo, photographer Sam Dameshek has called BTS’ V model material. Fans believe that he can make any look work as most outfits seem to look better on him than the models on the runway. His most-recent individual Vogue Korea cover shoot proves the point.
BTS’ V clearly has the power to turn any photo-op into a high-fashion photoshoot with the charisma he exudes. Let’s look at some pictures of Kim Tae-hyung that show off his model-like visuals.
10+ photos of BTS' V that certify his supermodel status
1) Dicon Magazine (2016, 2021)
2) Love Yourself: Her photoshoot (2017)
3) Love Yourself: Tear concept photos (2018)
4) Season Greetings (2020)
5) Variety Magazine cover shoot (2020)
6) Esquire Magazine cover shoot (2020)
7) Weverse Magazine BE Comeback Interview photoshoot (2020)
8) Winter Package (2020, 2021)
9) Louis Vuitton's 2021 Fall/Winter Menswear Collection (2021)
10) Butter album release interview photoshoot (2021)
11) Vogue x GQ cover spread (2021)
12) Season Greetings (2022)
13) ARMY Merch Box 8 interview photoshoot (2022)
14) Celine 2023 Spring menswear collection (2022)
15) BTS V's personal Instagram (2022)
Kim Tae-hyung's immense popularity has led him to become the only K-pop idol to have their Vogue Korea magazine cover reach more than one million pre-orders on the first day itself, reaching the top position in all major South Korean and Japanese stores for having the highest sales.
His unparalleled visuals and unrivaled star power are the reasons why he is one of the most coveted models in the world that every photographer wants to work with.