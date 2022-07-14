BTS' V proves his popularity as he becomes The Only Asian Act to rank in the Top 10 Instagram Influencers list

Global K-pop superstar BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, is widely known as a man of many talents. From playing different sports and musical instruments to being a part-time model and global ambassador for various luxury brands, V has certainly done it all.

The idol recently created a buzz on the internet as his name was present in the "Top 10 Influencers List" and is "The Only Asian Act" to be included in the prestigious listing.

It doesn’t come as a surprise to many fans as the idol’s ever-rising popularity seems to be increasing every single day. Also known as the “King of Instagram”, V has established a loyal fan base with 46 million followers on his official Instagram account.

BTS' V ranks #9 in the Top 10 Influencers List

BTS’s V, aka Kim Taehyung, has proved his unprecedented popularity and global fame time and again. The K-pop star's follower count has exceeded that of numerous international artists and celebrities on the social media platform. Additionally, he is the most-followed member of his group with a total of 46.8 million followers on Instagram.

According to the influencer marketing platform HypeAuditor, which thoroughly calculates marketing influence by evaluating the activity and quality of followers, K-pop idol V has become “The Only Asian Celebrity” to rank in the list of “The Top 10 Influencers” at #9. The Christmas Tree crooner is also ranked #3 in the male celebrity category around the globe.

The K-pop singer is also “The Highest Ranking Asian Act In Top 10 Instagram Influencers In US”, ranking at #7.

52:14 @thvpraising ‍ Taehyung ranked #9 at TOP 10 in “TOP 1000 INSTAGRAM INFLUENCERS” THE HIGHEST RANKING FOR AN ASIAN IDOL Taehyung ranked #9 at TOP 10 in “TOP 1000 INSTAGRAM INFLUENCERS” THE HIGHEST RANKING FOR AN ASIAN IDOL 😮‍💨 https://t.co/rpByDpax07

Despite disabling his comment section and tag feature on Instagram, he is still the highest Asian act on the list. BTS V’s Instagram account currently generates the highest engagement rate for any celebrity whenever he posts an update on the platform. According to social media data, he has “The Most Liked Posts by Asian Act All SNS Combined”.

Tae In Paris 🎨🇫🇷 |🎄BB HOT#79 | 🍯🌙¹¹⁹ @KTH_SUPREME [sns] Most Liked post by Asian Act all sns combined



Not only does he upload charming and mesmerizing pictures, but his short videos also go viral in the span of a few seconds. The Butter singer is also praised for having “The Most Viewed Videos on Instagram for any K-pop idol.” Apart from ARMYs and K-pop enthusiasts, V’s 'following' list also has a number of A-list celebrities.

52:14 @thvpraising most viewed videos on Instagram for kpop idol :

From Bing Crosby and Peggy Lee to Halsey and Lizzo, many famous personalities follow the Dynamite singer on the social media platform. As of recently, the K-pop idol uploaded a Drive Vlog to the group's YouTube channel and shared his playlist with ARMYs.

𝐓𝐀𝐄𝐇𝐘𝐔𝐍𝐆 𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐀𝐋 @BTSVCentral

Taehyung is among music icons Peggy Lee , Tony Bennet, Henry Mancini that they follow. Taehyung Legend wbk! Not only did the official @BingCrosby featured Taehyung's Drive Vlog while he jams to "It's been a long, long time" but they also followed Taehyung on Instagram.Taehyung is among music icons Peggy Lee , Tony Bennet, Henry Mancini that they follow. Taehyung Legend wbk! Not only did the official @BingCrosby featured Taehyung's Drive Vlog while he jams to "It's been a long, long time" but they also followed Taehyung on Instagram. Taehyung is among music icons Peggy Lee , Tony Bennet, Henry Mancini that they follow. Taehyung Legend wbk! https://t.co/lfIAL21Rr8

Furthermore, many other international artists including Maxine, Indie artist Chris James, American actress Diana Silvers, Thai actor and model Dew Jirawat, and many more follow the K-pop superstar on Instagram.

KTH FACTS @KTH_Facts [INFO] Indie artist Chris James thanked Taehyung for listening to his song “The Cool Kid” in his Drive Vlog and is now following Taehyung on Instagram [INFO] Indie artist Chris James thanked Taehyung for listening to his song “The Cool Kid” in his Drive Vlog and is now following Taehyung on Instagram https://t.co/B2EPJ9GCn3

Additionally, the famous online streaming platform, Disney+ Korea, followed V on Instagram, making him the only famous personality that the platform follows. With these factual pieces of data, BTS’s V reigns supreme on the social platform and remains the most followed Korean male idol on Instagram.

