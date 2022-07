BTS' V proves his popularity as he becomes The Only Asian Act to rank in the Top 10 Instagram Influencers list

Global K-pop superstar BTSโ€™ V, aka Kim Taehyung, is widely known as a man of many talents. From playing different sports and musical instruments to being a part-time model and global ambassador for various luxury brands, V has certainly done it all.

The idol recently created a buzz on the internet as his name was present in the "Top 10 Influencers List" and is "The Only Asian Act" to be included in the prestigious listing.

It doesnโ€™t come as a surprise to many fans as the idolโ€™s ever-rising popularity seems to be increasing every single day. Also known as the โ€œKing of Instagramโ€, V has established a loyal fan base with 46 million followers on his official Instagram account.

BTS' V ranks #9 in the Top 10 Influencers List

BTSโ€™s V, aka Kim Taehyung, has proved his unprecedented popularity and global fame time and again. The K-pop star's follower count has exceeded that of numerous international artists and celebrities on the social media platform. Additionally, he is the most-followed member of his group with a total of 46.8 million followers on Instagram.

According to the influencer marketing platform HypeAuditor, which thoroughly calculates marketing influence by evaluating the activity and quality of followers, K-pop idol V has become โ€œThe Only Asian Celebrityโ€ to rank in the list of โ€œThe Top 10 Influencersโ€ at #9. The Christmas Tree crooner is also ranked #3 in the male celebrity category around the globe.

The K-pop singer is also โ€œThe Highest Ranking Asian Act In Top 10 Instagram Influencers In USโ€, ranking at #7.

Despite disabling his comment section and tag feature on Instagram, he is still the highest Asian act on the list. BTS Vโ€™s Instagram account currently generates the highest engagement rate for any celebrity whenever he posts an update on the platform. According to social media data, he has โ€œThe Most Liked Posts by Asian Act All SNS Combinedโ€.

Not only does he upload charming and mesmerizing pictures, but his short videos also go viral in the span of a few seconds. The Butter singer is also praised for having โ€œThe Most Viewed Videos on Instagram for any K-pop idol.โ€ Apart from ARMYs and K-pop enthusiasts, Vโ€™s 'following' list also has a number of A-list celebrities.

From Bing Crosby and Peggy Lee to Halsey and Lizzo, many famous personalities follow the Dynamite singer on the social media platform. As of recently, the K-pop idol uploaded a Drive Vlog to the group's YouTube channel and shared his playlist with ARMYs.

Furthermore, many other international artists including Maxine, Indie artist Chris James, American actress Diana Silvers, Thai actor and model Dew Jirawat, and many more follow the K-pop superstar on Instagram.

Additionally, the famous online streaming platform, Disney+ Korea, followed V on Instagram, making him the only famous personality that the platform follows. With these factual pieces of data, BTSโ€™s V reigns supreme on the social platform and remains the most followed Korean male idol on Instagram.

