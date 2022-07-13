Xylitol x BTS 'Smile to Smile Project 2022': All you need to know

For ARMYs afraid that they wouldn’t get any BTS content after the group's announcement of a temporary break from the K-pop music scene, the boy group has some exciting news in store. The septet recently collaborated once again with low-calorie gum brand Lotte Xylitol.

The seven-member boy group has tied up with the sweetener company to promote a brand new collaboration called the Smile to Smile Project. Lotte Xylitol is a product focused on ridding the world of cavities with its xylitol-sweetened chewing gum 'that fills people’s mouth with smiles.'

This year, the brand is teaming up with BTS, who also spread smiles across the world with their positive and upbeat musical productions. Back in August 2021, Lotte Xylitol released the first special edition of their chewing gum featuring the boy group.

Lotte Xylitol celebrates its 25th anniversary with BTS

Lotte will release a new key visual for the second time as part of the “Smile to Smile Project”, where both the brand and global K-pop sensation BTS will spread smiles across the world.

The chewing gum brand is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and has created a rather catchy slogan of “Towards a society without tooth decay.” The campaign will be running for the second time and proposes to spread the essential appeal of “Xylitol” through the K-pop boy band's worldwide influence.

According to the brand, the upcoming television commercial was created with the concept of peeking from the other side of a mirror to see the seven members getting ready and checking their teeth as they smile in front of a bathroom mirror on a summer morning.

The commercial aims to make customers notice the refreshing and lively smiles of the band members after eating Xylitol chewing gum.

In addition to the much-anticipated television commercial, which will air from July 19, 2022, the brand plans to start the “Xylitol Good Teeth, Good Smile." campaign. This new campaign will declare 10,000 winners through a lottery system and give them the “XYLITOL x BTS Original Folding Card” as a reward. The exciting prizes will feature brand new pictures of the seven BTS members in cool, summer poses.

Details regarding the campaign lottery will be announced by the brand in the coming days. Those interested can check Lotte Xylitol's official Twitter account for timely updates. Furthermore, the brand is also planning to design various attractive products and digital measures to spread the importance of “Xylitol gum.”

Meanwhile, the goal of the brand is to continue to encourage healthy and clean smiles. As BTS focuses on bringing smiles to youths around the globe even during difficult times, Lotte sympathizes with these efforts and wants to reach a wider audience to spread the charm of Xylitol.

According to research, Xylitol is a low-calorie sweetener and is also a popular sugar substitute for various gums, candies, and even oral care products, including toothpaste, mouthwashes, and dental flosses. Furthermore, Xylitol can help prevent dental cavities, making it a tooth-friendly alternative in comparison to conventional sweeteners.

