K-pop X United Nations: BTS and BLACKPINK being global voices of change

In the world of K-pop, huge popularity and social media following comes with huge responsibility. While many celebrities often choose to ignore the significance of their influence, bands like BTS and BLACKPINK are using it to bring about positive change in the world.

Over the years, these two popular K-pop groups have often joined forces with the United Nations (UN) to spread awareness regarding global issues like mental health and climate change.

Five times K-pop groups BTS and BLACKPINK became Champions of Change

1) BTS promotes UN's Sustainable Development Goals at the 76th UNGA

BTS was officially appointed by former President Moon Jae-in as South Korea's Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture, at the 76th UNGA, in 2021.

Members K-pop band had been invited to give a speech at the UN's Sustainable Development Goals campaign. During the speech, group leader Kim Nam-joon said:

"I've heard that people in their teens and 20s today are being referred to as Covid’s lost generation. But I think it’s a stretch to say they’re lost just because the path they tread can’t be seen by grown-up eyes.”

In their message to the world, the idols called for a sustainable future and welcomed change, while encouraging the current generation to not give up hope.

A day before the General Debate, the septet had also performed their hit single, Permission to Dance, inside the UN General Assembly Hall.

2) BTS promotes Covid19 Awareness and the significance of getting vaccinated at the 75th UNGA

The K-pop group worked virtually with the United Nations in 2020, to spread awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid19 while sharing how they themselves had also taken the vaccine.

In a heartfelt speech, members of the boy band not only lauded the youth for the resilience that they had shown in coping with the difficult times, but also encouraged them to keep hoping and persevering.

3) BTS visits the UN to promote UNICEF'S Generation Unlimited campaign

The K-pop group had first visited the United Nations in 2018, to promote UNICEF'S Generation Unlimited campaign, which aims to find cutting-edge solutions and new ideas to get every young person in school, training or age-appropriate employment by 2030.

BTS' attendance at the Generation Unlimited campaign also built on their own Love Myself campaign, which was started in 2017 as a tie up with UNICEF. The Love Myself campaign raised $3.6 million for UNICEF's work to end violence against children. The campaign also pledged $1 million to the UN, along with a portion of their album and merchandise sales.

4) BLACKPINK becomes UN's SDG Advocates in 2021

The K-pop quartet, BLACKPINK was the first Asian act to be named UN's Sustainable Development Goals Advocates by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres himself. This was done to encourage young people to take relevant climate action in order to protect the planet.

In a message, members of the K-pop girl group conveyed their thanks at having been made a part of the UN family and for being given a chance to voice their concerns regarding climate change.

Others who were made Advocates along with them included Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Stem Activist Chica Rosadita and Microsoft President Brad Smith.

5) BLACKPINK is assigned the role of Goodwill Ambassadors at the Cop26 Summit at Glasgow, 2020

BLACKPINK was also invited as goodwill ambassadors to the Cop26 Summit in Glasgow, by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The quartet released a video stressing on the importance of coming together for a cause, requesting world leaders not to waste any time in making changes regarding climate practices:

"The first step is to educate ourselves about climate change. We need to know what’s happening, because it affects all of us. We want to learn more, and we hope our fans do too.”

The global impact of BTS and BLACKPINK's campaigns

The efforts of the K-pop idols have led their fandoms, ARMY and Blinks respectively, to raise huge amounts of money for various philanthropic work.

For instance, back in 2021, members of the BTS ARMY had collectively raised over Rs. 20 lakhs for Covid19 relief work in India, within 24 hours.

On the other hand, Blinks, raised $2000 for the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital in support of the Australian Bushfire relief efforts back in 2020, as a gift to member Jennie on her birthday.

The impact of such consistent efforts on the part of idols and fans has become a norm in the K-pop industry, encouraging more groups and fandoms to contribute to global causes.

