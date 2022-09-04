BTS’ V breaks the internet after Vogue Korea’s editor-in-chief announces that the Bangtan star will be gracing the magazine

On September 3 KST, the editor-in-chief of Vogue Korea, Kwangho Shin revealed that BTS’ V has done a special photoshoot for the upcoming magazine cover for the aforementioned publication.

Naturally, BTS ARMY members were excited to learn about the development and took to social media. “V is coming” took over worldwide Twitter trends as fans were excited at the prospect of the artist gracing the cover with his stunning visuals.

He posted a blurry photo of the Sweet Night star and wrote “V is coming” as a caption leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

Kwangho Shin, Editor in Chief of VOGUE KOREA via Instagram story!



V IS COMING

He posted another Instagram story where fans can see a few papers titled “V x Vogue Korea” with a cup of Starbucks coffee by the side. The sheets are styling references for BTS’ V and the looks he will be seen showcasing.

He captioned the picture:

“It’s a Big day today”.

ARMYs are super stoked to see BTS V’s new Vogue photoshoot; Check out fan reactions

It has been about 3 months since BTS announced their break and members have been busy with their personal projects and solo endeavors.

BTS leader RM recently featured in Balming Tiger’s song Sexy Nukim and dropped a major hint regarding his upcoming solo album, which, according to popular fan theories, might be titled “Neutral”.

J-Hope successfully released his second album, Jack in the Box, and also became the first Korean artist to headline Chicago’s famous music festival Lollapalooza.

SUGA performed his hit song THAT THAT with PSY, wowing fans with an impromptu dance.

Jin on the other hand has been socializing and attending movie premieres, while Jimin has been working on his solo album. Jung Kook had a successful few months with his solo songs Left and Right and Bad Decisions with BTS.

BTS’ V has been busy with his own solo activities as well. He went to Paris to attend CELINE’s fashion show in June with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo-gum.

He also went with his Wooga squad buddies on In The SOOP: Friendcation and will now be featured on the cover of Vogue magazine. Naturally, ARMYs are super excited to see V’s glorious visuals in print and cannot wait to grab a copy.

“Fashion icon Taehyung” is what fans have been referring to him as, and we cannot agree more.

If the last Vogue photoshoot is anything to go by, this one is going to be one to watch out for.

this one is gonna be insane now

Remember the last vogue korea photoshoot he did? this one is gonna be insane now

Fans began digging deeper and found that Vogue Korea’s team was in New York and BTS’ V was also in New York at the same time, concluding that he was shooting for the magazine cover in the city.

They're in NY & taehyung is also in NY rn they are doing the photoshoot there maybe y'all what if taehyung's album is coming soon since his individual photoshoot is going on..

Some fans are still not over V’s gorgeous red jacket look in Paris and wonder how amazing his new look is going to be.

BTS’ V received an exemplary taxpayer award from the Korean government

BTS’ V proves yet again why he is one of the best and most accomplished K-pop idols in the industry.

On September 1, the mayor of Goyang City awarded five businesses and three Korean celebrities for being exemplary taxpayers and making a generous contribution to the financial growth of the city.

Bangtan member V was one of the three individuals alongside singer IU, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and SHINee’s Taemin to be awarded the “Plaque of Merit” for being a responsible taxpayer and contributing to Goyang City's financial growth.

The singer couldn’t make it to the function, so his father received the award on his behalf.

The Idols received the exemplary Taxpayer award in their 20s.



2015 - Lim Yoona

2020 - IU

2021 - Taemin

2015 - Lim Yoona
2020 - IU
2021 - Taemin
2022 - Kim Taehyung (V)

V will be joining the rest of the BTS members to perform at the Asiad Stadium in Busan to help South Korea win the bid for the 2030 World Expo.

