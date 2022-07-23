Top 5 influential K-pop idols on Instagram: BLACKPINK's Lisa, BTS' Jimin, and more

K-pop idols and stars are indeed proving their dominance around the globe with their multiple talents. The same can be seen on Instagram, where several K-pop idols reign with their fun, informative, and glamorous feed. As a result, it attracts millions of users and fans worldwide.

From BTS' V's sudden dance performance videos to BLACKPINK's Lisa's alluring photoshoots, fans are constantly looking for unique and engaging content from their favorite idols.

Every month, based on engagement scores, popularity, and other factors, a host of K-pop idols grab a spot on the most influential Instagram celebrity list.

The list for July 2022 is out by HypeAuditor, an AI-powered marketing platform, and here are the 5 most influential K-pop idols on Instagram this month.

BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie top the most influential Instagram account list among all K-pop idols

5) BTS' Suga

Despite Suga's complaints regarding Instagram and how hard it is, his IG popularity is on the rise every other day. The BTS rapper and songwriter has an impressive engagement rate and stands at the 5th position of most influential K-pop idols on Instagram.

Back in December 2021, all the BTS members broke records after their debut on Instagram. However, Suga has scored an impressive engagement rating with his recent projects (That That), gorgeous selfies, group pictures, and interesting cat featuring stories. As per HypeAuditor, the Daechwita singer has an engagement score of 10.5 million.

4) BTS' Jimin

Next in line is fellow BTS member Jimin, who has an engagement rate of 11.6 million on Instagram. Despite being one of the most influential figures on the internet with a whopping 40 million followers, Jimin rarely updates his feed.

Since he is labeled as the 'IT' boy of South Korea by several Korean media outlets, he surely knows how to live up to the title with his lesser but charming pictures nonetheless. Without a doubt, fans love to see him upload various not-ever-seen images from his daily life, which further helps in increasing his popularity on the platform.

3) BLACKPINK's Lisa

Among all the K-pop celebrities, BLACKPINK's Lisa has the most followers, and the Money singer leads the list with 80.2 million fans following her account.

The Thai rapper frequently posts, giving a glance inside her glamorous life. Besides her successful career as a K-pop idol, Lisa has also endorsed multiple global brands, including Celine, MAC Cosmetics, and Bulgari. More than that, many fans love her feed for outfit inspirations, travel vlogs, and gorgeous photoshoots.

According to HypeAuditor, the rapper and dancer currently has an engagement rate of 6 million.

2) BLACKPINK's Jennie

Joining Lisa on the list is her fellow bandmate Jennie, with an impressive engagement rate of 8.4 million. Like Lisa, Jennie is also a popular figure on the social media platform with hundreds of posts.

The South Korean singer is very active on social media as she often posts about her daily life, behind the scenes from MV shoots and concerts, brand photoshoots, and more, attracting millions of followers on a daily basis. The Solo superstar is also on her way to making her acting debut with HBO's upcoming TV drama The Idol.

1) BTS' V

It is no surprise that BTS' V, aka Kim Taehyung, is leading the list of the most influential K-pop idols on Instagram. The Sweet Night crooner broke multiple records after creating his personal account on the platform. He remains at the top of the list of influential idols with a stunning engagement rate of 13.6 million.

BTS' V flaunts his handsome face frequently with his followers through stories. Moreover, he likes to give a peek inside his personal life with goofy and shirtless pictures to entertain his audience regularly.

Sometimes, he even posts pictures of his adorable pet dog, Yeontan or Tan, which are a big hit among his fans.

In April 2022, BTS' V's popularity helped him set the record of gaining 40 million followers in the shortest period of time. Additionally, he is the only Asian celebrity to have 20 million likes on Instagram, proving his undeniable charm and popularity on Instagram.

