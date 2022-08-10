5 artworks by BTS’ V that live up to his Vante persona

BTS' V, Kim Tae-hyung, is the heartthrob of the K-pop music industry, but many fans do not know about his painting prowess. The Christmas Tree singer is an ardent art follower, as depicted by his Instagram stories and posts.

The K-pop idol has a penchant for things that spell individuality and imagination. His passion for creating art pieces is often reflected in his original works that have further popularised his pseudonym 'Vante.' Vante is derived from Ante Badzim, a renowned photographer BTS' V deeply admires.

While most artists are confined to conventional modes of painting and drawing, BTS' V takes it up by a notch. From customizing his phone cases to spray painting his jackets, he has a penchant for experimentation.

In light of this, let's take a quick look at some of BTS' V's works.

Five artworks by BTS' V that speak volumes of his artistic persona

1) In The Soop's overbrimming creativity

It is not a surprise that the BTS variety show, In The Soop, has been a center for innovation. From j-hope's water rocket to Jung Kook's art masterpieces, the show has helped bring out other talents of the global superstars.

Following his fellow members' creative aspect, V confessed his love for art in In The Soop season 2. He made three paintings that are based on similar patterns and color schemes. The dramatic and exaggerated versions of facial features reflect BTS' V's experimental self.

2) The Snowflower lyrics painting

•instagram.com/p/CXsvrYzPdVM/… Taehyung has also made a painting and uploaded it on his Instagram by quoting the said line "you make me wanna be a better man" Taehyung has also made a painting and uploaded it on his Instagram by quoting the said line "you make me wanna be a better man"•instagram.com/p/CXsvrYzPdVM/… https://t.co/cUlqBrwUZ9

BTS' V has given ARMYs some of the most meaningful lyrics through his solo songs, and he leaves no chance to showcase them. From singing his songs in the car to using the lyrics as captions for social media platforms, the artist has done it all.

In a painting he shared on Instagram on December 20, 2021, V had a caption inspired by his song Snowflower, which is taken from the movie As Good As It Gets. Like the ones mentioned above, this painting follows a dramatic depiction of expressions.

3) Clothes turn into canvases

V designs a lot of his own clothes. From spray painting his jackets to drip painting his pants, the artist knows exactly what he is aiming for. Only Kim Tae-hyung can pull off something as spectacular.

Most of the custom-made clothes he makes pay attention to subtle details such as the correct ratio or contrasting color schemes. His inspiration comes from Jean-Michel Basquiat, an American artist whose works were renowned in the Neo-expressionism period.

4) The studio art presentation

In 2019, V shared two pictures on the group's official Twitter account where he was seen posing with his self-made paintings. Fans further noticed how he has a dedicated studio for showcasing his creativity on a canvas.

From giving a glimpse of the Vincent Van Gogh style in the moonlight piece to experimenting with the finger-style painting technique in the other, the K-pop idol surprised fans with his talent. He cemented his reputation not just as a talented photographer, but this big reveal also made him a skillful artist in the eyes of ARMYs worldwide.

5) The dripping eye

Run BTS! episode 149 was remarkable in many ways. While SUGA showed his carpentry prowess, Jimin prepared the room's aesthetics. On the other side was V, who splashed paint on the walls to give them a more artistic look.

Moreover, his painting became a topic for discussion and giggles. V went ahead with his usual painting style and drew Basquiat-inspired features, but the paint in one eye made it appear as if it was crying. This made fans and fellow members burst out in laughter. Silly or not, the art piece conveyed V's love for creating novel works.

From attractive visuals to sensational vocals, V has given fans every reason to swoon over him. His impressive painting skills, along with his photography talents, add to the many qualities he possesses. The multi-talented idol gives his best in everything he does, which is reason enough for ARMYs to hail him as the global superstar.

