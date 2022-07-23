BTS’ V becomes fastest artist to surpass 20 million views on Instagram with self-made Paris vlog

On July 21, BTS’ V sent ARMYs on a nostalgic trip down memory lane by releasing a dreamy self-made vlog through Instagram reels, giving fans an insight into what his trip to Paris last month was like.

For those unaware, BTS’ V received a personal invitation from CELINE's creative director Hedi Slimane to attend the CELINE Men’s Summer 2023 Fashion Show alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Park Bo-gum.

It goes without saying that everything BTS' V does becomes a hot topic of discussion amongst fans. His self-created Paris vlog attests to this, with the video garnering 20 million views in less than 9 hours, surpassing Jungkook's now-deleted reel, which took more than 11 hours.

He now holds the record for the fastest artist and fastest Asian to gain 20 million views on an Instagram reel.

The Paris vlog, as seen, has a dreamy, vintage feel to it, highlighting his stunning visuals and the beauty of the city of lights. To add to the old-school feel, BTS member V chose the 1968 French song Je suis vous tous qui m'écoutez by Jeanne Moreau for his reel's soundtrack.

BTS’ V now holds the record of fastest Asian act to hit 20 million views on both Instagram reels and videos

V Charts @BTSVChartData Taehyung now hold the record of Fastest Asian act to hit 20M views on both Instagram reels & Videos. Taehyung now hold the record of Fastest Asian act to hit 20M views on both Instagram reels & Videos. https://t.co/6q4kc5m9fj

BTS member V is officially the "King of Instagram," setting and breaking new records with his pictures, reels, and videos that rake in record-breaking numbers within a few minutes of their release.

The Singularity singer now holds the record for the fastest reel and fastest video by an artist and Asian person to surpass 20 million views, the latter held by his jazz dance video which took 13 hours to reach.

To refresh our readers’ memory a little bit, earlier in April this year, BTS members were in Las Vegas, America to perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards and PERMISSION TO DANCE concert.

On April 2, BTS’ V shared a video of him dancing with his sleeves rolled up to Frank Sinatra's famous song Fly Me to the Moon at a jazz bar in Las Vegas. He captioned the post saying:

"Shall we dance?”

Dressed in a classic white shirt and black trousers, BTS’ V confidently showed off his dance moves while dancing alone in a crowd full of elderly couples at the jazz bar.

The video immediately gained a lot of attention and quickly rose to 20 million views and 10 million likes in half a day, the fastest record for an Asian act on Instagram and the second worldwide.

BTS’ V surpassed the previous record held by Lionel Messi despite having fewer followers than him. Not a surprising feat for the only individual Guinness World Record holder of BTS.

Fans' reactions to BTS V's Paris Vlog

Naturally, ARMYs were blown away by BTS member V's aesthetic, handsome visuals, and the fact that he caused such a stir among fans online with just an Instagram reel.

ChezMyrt @CMyrteza



Thank you @BTS_twt

naver.me/5JPONI34 V of BTS impressed viewers by posting a video that looked like a new movie.Thank you #KimTaehyung for beautifully putting together these lovely photographs that tell the story of your time in Paris and sharing it with us. #BTSV V of BTS impressed viewers by posting a video that looked like a new movie. Thank you #KimTaehyung for beautifully putting together these lovely photographs that tell the story of your time in Paris and sharing it with us. #BTSV @BTS_twt naver.me/5JPONI34 https://t.co/yUEanpSGOx

ARMYs are demanding BTS member V to star in a self-titled series called BTS’ V in Paris similar to Netflix’s Emily in Paris, which stars his favorite Hollywood actress Lily Collins.

BTS V starrer In the SOOP: Friendcation starring the Bangtan star and his Wooga Squad members, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-sik and Peakboy, airs today on Disney Plus.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far