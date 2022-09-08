“Face card never declined”: BTS V has ARMYs swooning over his latest Vogue Korea cover

On September 8, 2022, Vogue Korea revealed its latest pictorial shoot with BTS V headlining it as his first-ever solo cover for the fashion magazine.

Previously, BTS appeared in a special collaborative feature for gloss magazines Vogue and GQ as a group. However, within 10 months after their last shoot, V made his solo debut on the cover of the magazine.

The Sweet Night singer’s pictures have sent fans into a frenzy and ARMYs have the best reactions to them. Commenting on his aesthetic appeal, one ARMY said that V’s “face card” never declines.

ٍ @vantrated kim taehyung's body and face card never declined kim taehyung's body and face card never declined https://t.co/PVI46OT7He

BTS V sends internet into a meltdown with his smoldering Vogue photoshoot

BTS V uploads gorgeous pictures of himself, sending the entire fandom into a tizzy. Earlier, Vogue Korea shared three different concept covers featuring him. In one photo, he is wearing a dark blazer paired with silver earrings and a neckpiece. His gaze is stationed elsewhere, capturing the intensity on his face.

In the second picture, he is seen leaning against the wall wearing a stylish leather jacket, showing off his toned arms. Finally, in the third picture, we see V’s face in full glory as he poses for a closeup shot, highlighting his stunning facial features. Check out some fan reactions below.

Some fans have been calling him the “Icon of the Era,” whereas others are tweeting about his beauty by naming him the “Visual King.”

Meanwhile, some fans are also requesting other ARMYs to quickly pre-order BTS V’s Vogue Korea cover.

A couple of days ago, the editor-in-chief of Vogue Korea, Kwangho Shin, revealed that BTS V had done a special photoshoot for the upcoming magazine cover by sharing a blurry photo of the Singularity hitmaker with the title “V is coming”.

Prior to this, V flew to New York on a personal schedule. At the time, fans were wondering what the reason was, but now we know it was for the Vogue Korea cover’s photoshoot as the team was also in the city at the same time.

Vogue Korea expressed their thoughts on working with the singer again on their Instagram account:

“V, the brightest icon of our generation, has reunited with <Vogue Korea> for the first time in 10 months. No need for modifiers, the decisive moment spent together with V today, the third”.

On September 16, 2022, Vogue Korea will release the film teaser featuring BTS V, followed by a full interview and editorial on September 19 and finally, his entire photoshoot on September 22.

The special October edition of Vogue Korea featuring BTS V will be available for pre-order beginning on September 8, 2022, via Aladin, Yes24, Kyobo Books, etc.

BTS V hangs out with actress Lee Jung-hyun

Bangtan's V becomes everyone’s favorite as soon as the other person meets him. The latest to join this gang is Lee Jung-hyun who shared a picture with the the singer on her Instagram. She further called him kind and referred to BTS as the best juniors.

She met him at KHEE Soju VIP Party which was attended by the crème de la crème of the Korean industry, including his best friend Park Seo-joon and Pachinko star Lee Min-ho.

In other news, BTS members will be hosting their global concert in Busan’s Asiad Stadium on October 15, 2022, and will be live streamed on Weverse, NAVER NOW, and Zepeto.

Edited by Priya Majumdar